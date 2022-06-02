"I trust and hope to be able to return to the French open, at no time do I intend for it to seem like a farewell" - Rafael Nadal

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is on the verge of reaching yet another French Open final as he faces Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday. Turning 36 on the day of the last four clash against the German, Nadal is under no illusion that he will be able to play for the next five years.

Speaking in an interview with Cope, the 21-time Grand Slam champion said he came to Roland Garros this year with his recurring foot injury but has seemingly been unbothered by it thus far.

Nadal spoke about how this could be his last French Open campaign and that he needs to accept that things might appear differently a year from now.

"I've always had things clear. Accept things as they come. At no point do I intend it to seem like a farewell. What happens is that there is a reality that today is what is, and what can happen ... We will continue to work to find solutions to what is happening below. I trust and hope to be able to return," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal also spoke about how the last three months have been extremely taxing. The Spaniard suffered a rib injury earlier in the year and missed the early part of the claycourt season. Upon return, the Spaniard suffered another setback, aggravating his chronic foot injury.

Story continues below ad

"What happens is that there is a year left and it is clear that these last months, no longer these last three, I would say that since last year they are being difficult," Nadal continued.

El Partidazo de COPE @partidazocope



"Confío y espero volver a



"No tengo la intención de que parezca una despedida, pero hay una realidad que a día de hoy es la que es"



#PartidazoCOPE cope.es/deportes/tenis… @RafaelNadal , en @rtve "Confío y espero volver a @rolandgarros , pero falta un año y el día a día está siendo difícil""No tengo la intención de que parezca una despedida, pero hay una realidad que a día de hoy es la que es" 🎾 @RafaelNadal, en @rtve👀 "Confío y espero volver a @rolandgarros , pero falta un año y el día a día está siendo difícil"😰 "No tengo la intención de que parezca una despedida, pero hay una realidad que a día de hoy es la que es"📻 #PartidazoCOPE cope.es/deportes/tenis…

"The day to day with everything that entails is being difficult" - Rafael Nadal speaks on the difficulty of coping with his foot injury

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal further elaborated on the brutal reality of recovery that entails the 21-time Grand Slam champion's daily life. As aforementioned, Nadal is still recovering from a foot injury he picked up less than three weeks ago.

"The day to day with everything that entails is being difficult, not because of the effort that it supposes me, but also to maintain competitiveness, which in the end I play to be competitive, which is what really makes me happy. We will enjoy the moment and after here we will continue thinking about the things that need to be improved. and the illusion is to continue," Nadal said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far