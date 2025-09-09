"I try to be very careful" - Carlos Alcaraz opens up about controversy over his remarks on Donald Trump attending US Open final

Last week, Carlos Alcaraz was in action at the US Open finals, and the match was attended by US President Donald Trump. Prior to the finals, the Spaniard was asked what he thought of Trump attending his clash, with his response stirring up a controversy. Most recently, Alcaraz addressed the criticism over his comments.

Alcaraz led an incredible campaign at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. On Saturday (September 6), the 22-year-old outdid Novak Djokovic in his semifinal encounter. After the match, he was asked about his thoughts on Donald Trump being in attendance for the US Open men's singles finals. In response, the tennis star said,

“I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match. It’s great for tennis to have the president at the final.”

However, this answer stirred up a controversy, as many fans criticised the Spaniard over his statement. Recently, in an interview with El Pais, Carlos Alcaraz addressed this controversy, explaining that he is always ‘careful’ about what he says.

“I try to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, because sometimes it can be magnified a lot. I'm clear that what I say can be greatly magnified. If you say something that isn't frowned upon, but you don't use the right words, it can cause problems. I simply try to be as careful as possible about what I say and how I say it, because often, when someone is upset because they've lost or had a bad day, it's hard to measure their words. I try to do it this way, always expressing myself with respect and sportsmanship.”

Donald Trump's attendance at the US Open men's singles finals caused the match to be delayed by 30 minutes. The additional security measures reportedly put in place for the President also resulted in fans being unable to get to their seats in time for the first set of the match.

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open title, rises to World No.1 rank

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz led an impeccable campaign at the US Open. The Spaniard didn't drop a single set en route to the finals, even when facing the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka.

In the finals, the youngster outclassed rival Jannik Sinner, beating the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. For Alcaraz, this victory marked his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam triumph overall, making him one of the youngest players in history to achieve this feat.

Additionally, with his triumph at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz ascended to the World No.1 rank for the fifth time in his career.

