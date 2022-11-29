"I should try to enter the men's event" - When Serena Williams teased about competing in men's tournament after winning 1999 US Open

Serena Williams joked about competing in the men's tournament at the US Open after winning the singles and doubles titles in the 1000 edition of the New York Grand Slam.

The 41-year-old won her first Major singles title at the tournament, aged just 17, beating Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final. She also won the women's doubles tournament with her sister Venus Williams, beating the French-American pair of Sandrine Testud and Chanda Rubin in the final.

In her post-match press conference after the doubles triumph, Williams teased about competing in the men's tournament at the US Open, having already won the women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles titles.

"I've actually won all three events. I'm thinking maybe next year I should try to enter the men's event and see if I can at least win a round (laughter). It's pretty exciting. Just hope not to play anyone like Andre or Pete in the first round," Serena Williams said.

The former World No. 1 said in a press conference that the victories were yet to sink in.

"I really don't think any of it has sunk in, really. It's a great win. It's very fascinating. I knew when I went on that 16-winning streak, I could win a Slam. I knew that I really could. It's definitely great that I was able to come through here," she added.

"I was really mentally tough out there, I wouldn't give into anything" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams with the 1999 US Open trophy

Serena Williams said after her singles victory that she was mentally tough during the final and would not give in to anything.

"Yeah. I was really mentally tough out there. I wouldn't give into anything. The first set, I wanted to come out strong and tough, and I did. It's not that I was actually hitting really hard out there; I was just really mentally focused because I didn't want to go down. I worked hard, too. I wanted to have an opportunity myself," she asserted.

This was the first of six US Open singles triumphs for Serena Williams. She won the title in 2002 and 2008, beating Venus Williams and Jelena Jankovic in the finals, respectively. She then won three successive titles at the US Open from 2012 to 2014.

The 23-time Major winner was last in action at Flushing Meadows this season, where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

