"I try not to have any expectations going into this season but it's definitely better than I thought" - Bianca Andreescu after beating Liudmila Samsonova at San Diego

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was delighted after she defeated Russia's Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-2 in the round of 32 at the San Diego Open. The 2019 US Open champion stated that she feels like she is exceeding her own expectations in the ongoing season.

The 22-year-old hasn't played any tournaments after US Open but she was able to hit the straps against the Russian, who has been in amazing form recently. Samsonova entered the San Diego Open after winning the Japan Open last week and had earlier won the Citi Open and Tennis in the Land.

However, Andreescu was able to elevate her game against the World No. 23 and secure her berth in the last 16 in San Diego.

"The match was very tight and it could have gone either way," Andreescu said while talking to WTA Insider. "I felt towards the end I felt I was putting a little bit more pressure that she was and I was a little bit more consistent."

After spending over two-and-a-half hours to win against the Russian, Andreescu revealed that she tried to keep her expectations to a minimum but was pleasantly surprised with her form this year.

"I try not to have any expectations going into this season but it's definitely better than I thought."

After getting knocked out in the third round of the US Open by eventual semifinalist Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu decided not to take part in any tournaments and chose to focus more on her training.

"After the US Open I took a few days, maybe a week in Costa Rica, my happy place," Andreescu added. "I didn't play any tournaments, I've just been training."

"I just wanted to have a longer pre-season in a way, instead of just playing tournaments. I wanted to get some good training in because this summer was a little bit all over the place, with my back and some other things. So I didn't want to go all the way to Europe and then come back here because the goal is to play Guadalajara and I didn't want to do too much traveling."

Bianca Andreescu is looking to use the remainder of the season to gear up for the next

Bianca Andreescu at San Diego Open. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Earlier in the season, Bianca Andreescu had pulled out of the Australian Open to manage her mental health and played her first tournament this year in March. However, the Canadian is now looking to make the most of the remainder of the season to prepare herself for the 2023 season in the best possible manner.

"I like it like this because I had a lot of time to reflect on things and get my body 100%," Andreescu said while revealing her strategy. "The longest pre-season I had was actually before this season in March and I felt amazing. I wanted to take time to have a break after the season so I don't shorten that, so I can add three weeks here and three weeks there.

"I had a total of seven weeks before this season and that helped me tremendously. I know I won't have that after the Billie Jean King Cup because it's mid-November. So that was my thinking."

Bianca Andreescu could face Coco Gauff in the second round of the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old will face compatriot Robin Montgomery in the opening round.

