Danielle Collins has lent credence to her 'Danimal' nickname by effectively channeling Def Leppard's hit song 'Animal' at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Collins has shown no signs of slowing down after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open, having booked her place in the semifinals of the Charleston Open. The American defeated 11th seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 24 minutes to record her 11th consecutive victory on tour.

Following her win, the 30-year-old embraced Def Leppard's hit song 'Animal' as her theme song, highlighting its connection to her nickname, 'Danimal.' She expressed her delight at the song playing after her win, sharing that she always attempted to channel an animalistic intensity and embody a rock and roll spirit on court.

"There's also a song by Def Leppard called 'Animal' and I'm Danimal. I love that song. It’s my theme song so I’m glad they played it at the end of the match. I try to play like an animal out there. It's like I think rock and roll when I go on the court, try to bring the heat," Danielle Collins said in her post-match interview.

Danielle Collins then reflected on her closely contested battles against Elise Mertens over the years, expressing admiration for the Belgian's competitive spirit. She also disclosed that she had to stay true to her strengths and maintain an aggressive approach to pull off the win over Mertens.

"Elise and I have had incredible battles over the years. Matches that I've won, matches that I've lost and the matches are always close. Elise is an incredible competitor and the way that she comes out here week after week and brings it is really admirable," she said.

"And I know that on any given day, she can beat any top player. She certainly has the game to do that. I had to just stick to my guns and go out swinging," she added.

Danielle Collins: "Anytime there's extreme conditions, I just love it; Everytime it gets like that, I play some of my best tennis"

Danielle Collins

Rain disrupted Danielle Collins' campaign at the Charleston Open, as the American was forced to play back-to-back matches on the same day after her second-round match against defending champion Ons Jabeur was washed out.

However, the 30-year-old remained unfazed, ending Jabeur's title defense with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory, which she followed up with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Sloane Stephens.

Despite the inclement weather wreaking havoc, Danielle Collins shared that she loved playing in extreme conditions, as it brought out her best tennis.

"I'm kind of a nerd and I'm obsessed with the weather. I love following storms, I'm from Florida so I feel like it's natural but anytime there's extreme conditions, I just love it. And I think every time it gets like that, I play some of my best tennis cause I'm so aware," she said in the same post-match interview.

Collins will be up against third seed Maria Sakkari in the semifinals of the Charleston Open, following the Greek's dominant 6-2, 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Poll : Who will triumph in the 2024 Charleston Open SF? Danielle Collins Maria Sakkari 0 votes View Discussion