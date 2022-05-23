"I am trying to be focused just on the tournaments, on the matches" - Carlos Alcaraz on the attention he is getting at the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has just won his first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He saw off lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 in one hour and 50 minutes to reach the second round of the French Open.

Twelve months ago, Alcaraz had just cracked the top 100 and had to go past the qualifying rounds at the claycourt slam (he reached the third round where he bowed out to Jan-Lennard Struff). Now, the 19-year-old Spaniard has soared to No. 6 in the rankings and is among the top three favorites to win the tournament, together with marquee names Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

With all the hype surrounding him now, Alcaraz, who picked up his first two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid this season, said he is just trying to focus on his matches and on what he has to improve.

"I am trying to be focused just on the tournaments, on the matches, and trying to be a part of the social media and everyone talking about you, just focus on what I have to improve, what I have to do on the matches, what I have to do in the every day to be ready in the tournament," said Carlos Alcaraz in his post-match press conference.

The young Spaniard will next face countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas, whom he leads 2-0 in the head-to-head, both on clay courts. Alcaraz first beat his 34-year-old foe in Rio two years ago before scoring a repeat in Umag last year where he eventually lifted his first ATP tour title.

"Rafa says every day that he always improve every day, I would say I have to improve everything a little bit" - Carlos Alcaraz

All eyes are now on Carlos Alcaraz, who has a chance to lift his first Roland Garros trophy at 19, just like how 13-time champion Rafael Nadal did in 2005.

Comparisons between the two have always popped up as Alcaraz's precocious success has mirrored that of his idol. Just a year ago, at Roland Garros as a qualifier, he reached the third round to become the youngest man to advance that far at a Major since – you guessed it right – then 17-year-old Nadal at the 2004 Australian Open.

Asked what is the one thing he needs to improve on as a player, Alcaraz brought up Nadal's name and his mantra of improving every day.

"I always say that you have to improve every day if you are the best player in the world. Not in my case. But for example, Rafa says every day that he always improve every day. I would say I have to improve everything a little bit. You can improve everything every day, you know. And I would say everything. I have to improve everything," said Carlos Alcaraz.

