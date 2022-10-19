Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic recently spoke about the changes she wished to see in tennis.

In a conversation with Tennis MAGAZIN, Tomljanovic opined that the sport had become too "strict" and said it would be nice if players could express their emotions without the fear of being fined.

"I wish there were more emotions, more space to express yourself. Tennis has become strict. I understand it's a gentleman's sport, that's great. But it would be nice if we could show more emotion without getting a fine right away," Ajla Tomljanovic said.

The 29-year-old also reflected on her Croatian heritage and how it was similar to Australia where she lives, adding that the lifestyle Down Under suited her.

"From Croatia I have what I was born with. My parents are Croatian. We have joie de vivre, fighting spirit in us and love to fool around," she continued. "It's kind of like the Australians. They understand fun and know how to joke with others. Australians are always outside, in a good mood. They love to party and have fun. They are sociable, friendly and open. The food is fantastic. I love to have breakfast and drink coffee. The Australian lifestyle suits me."

Tomljanovic revealed that she doesn't feel homesick while traveling for tournaments as her father is always with her. She does, however, miss her sister, who is in Miami.

"In any case, my father always travels with me. My mother is quite busy this year," she said. "I know cousins aren't that close sometimes, but we grew up together. That's nice, because you're often lonely in tennis. That's why I don't feel like I'm far from home during the tournaments. I don't get homesick. But I have to admit, I miss my sister, she's in Miami."

When asked whether she knew German, Ajla Tomljanovic replied in the affirmative but said she was "too shy" to speak the language, although she could understand it.

"My father played handball in Switzerland. As a child I lived in Thun for four years. I spoke Swiss German with my sister, almost as my first language. Then we went back to Croatia and my mother continued to teach us. When we moved to the US, I didn't talk much anymore. Now I'm too shy to speak German, but I understand," said the Australian.

"I love her honesty; it's nice to have a true friend on tour who isn't just a tennis friend" - Ajla Tomljanovic on her relationship with Andrea Petkovic

2022 US Open - Day 9

Ajla Tomljanovic shares a good camaraderie with fellow tennis player Andrea Petkovic.

Speaking about her relationship with Petkovic, Tomljanovic called her a "true friend" and said she loves her honesty.

"Our parents have the same roots, so we speak Croatian and Bosnian mixed," Tomljanovic said. "I love her honesty. We hardly ever talk about tennis. It's nice to have a true friend on tour who isn't just a tennis friend. I just enjoy spending time with her off the pitch."

