"I didn't understand why I received less money" – Serena Williams reveals what drove her to battle for equal pay in tennis

Serena Williams is the recipient of the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award, and she used the platform to share her perspective on the true meaning of legacy in tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is already past the point where victories matter less. Now, it's all about what she has given back to the sport.

The one reason Williams pushed for during her tennis career was equal pay between men and women in tennis tournaments. She can't fathom the fact on why she should earn less than her male counterparts.

"It’s something that has always mattered a lot to me, the legacy I would leave in tennis," Williams said. "And I’m not referring to how many tournaments I could win, but rather my contribution within the sport. I was particularly interested in equal pay between men and women. When I started playing, I worked as hard as any of my colleagues and didn’t understand why I received less money than them.

"When I went to the Grand Slams, we weren’t paid the same as them, so I started thinking about what I could do to change this, because we deserved to earn the same… It became a crucial fight. I had to speak out."

Williams admitted that sports careers are short, but when someone enjoys a celebrated career like hers, she believes it's her moral responsibility to give back to the sport as much as she can.

Serena Williams' message for aspiring young women tennis players

During her interview, Serena Williams also spoke about how today's technology has made tennis so accessible. But coming from a woman who didn't have the best resources in the world, Williams acknowledged the difficulties a young woman tennis player would run into before coming out on top. Williams was asked what she would say to a young female tennis player, to which the American replied:

"So I would tell her that money shouldn't limit her: if you want to play tennis, you can," Williams said. "You need support, that's clear, but if you try hard, if you're good, eventually that financial support will come your way.

"I would tell her this: try hard, study, take advantage of technology as much as you can; if you're interested in a tennis player, watch all their videos, learn from the best. It's not as difficult as it used to be. Thanks to technology, tennis is much more accessible."

Williams is arguably the greatest women's tennis player to set foot on the court. No one is even near her when it comes to the number of major titles she has won. After retirement, she's enjoying time with her two daughters and husband while also giving back to the sport in different ways.

