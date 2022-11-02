"I understand queerbaiting accusations, but are we going too far in forcing people to clearly identify their sexuality?" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker weighs in on Kit Connor coming out as bisexual

Andy Roddick's wife and American actress Brooklyn Decker took to social media to share her thoughts on actor Kit Connor's recent coming-out, wondering if people were going too far by demanding that they clearly identify their sexuality.

Connor, who rose to prominence after starring in the British coming-of-age series 'Heartstopper,' revealed on Twitter that he was bisexual. Fans had previously accused Connor of 'queerbaiting' after spotting him holding hands with actress Maia Reficco, leading to the actor deactivating his account.

On Tuesday, the Brit noted that he was "forced" to come out as bisexual, angrily adding that fans who were accusing him of "queerbaiting" had completely missed the point of 'Heartstopper,' where Connor plays a gay schoolboy.

"Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye," Connor wrote.

Kit Connor @kit_connor back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye

With many fans flocking to Connor's support, Decker also sided with the actor as she questioned whether fans were "entitled" to such intimate details about the personal lives of celebrities. She further wondered whether more damage was being done to today's youth, as they were forcing themselves to fit into certain boxes out of fear of being "canceled."

"Food for thought: An 18-year-old was forced to come out. I understand queerbaiting accusations, but are we going too far in forcing people to clearly identify their sexuality? Are we doing damage by forcing into a box out of fear of cancellation? Sexuality is on a spectrum, no? Simply, is the public entitled to this information?"

Screen grab from Brooklyn Decker's Instagram Story

"She makes me better, she is tough, she’s independent, she’s self-motivated" - Andy Roddick on his wife Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open

Speaking in a recent interview, Andy Roddick touched on his marriage to Brooklyn Decker, with whom he has two children -- a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Roddick was enamored with the American model, stating that she was a tough and independent individual who made him a better man.

Remarking that he was hyper-motivated, the former World No. 1 revealed that Decker had a similar personality, which helped them respect each other all the more.

"She makes me better. She is tough, she’s independent, she’s self-motivated. All those things were very important to me when we met, and even now," Andy Roddick said. "I don’t know that I’d want someone to sit around with and say like, 'What are we gonna do today?' I think we’re both pretty hyper-motivated all the time, and I think that creates kind of a base element of respect for each other."

Poll : 0 votes