"I used to look at Maria Sharapova’s pictures and liked her pretty clothes" - Shrivalli Bhamidipaty opens up on what inspired her to play tennis

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty has divulged that she started playing tennis at the age of 11 after being inspired by the legendary Maria Sharapova’s on-court outfits.

Apart from being a brute force with her game, Sharapova was also known for her style statement. Shrivalli stated that she ‘accidentally’ started playing the game after being in awe of the former World No.1 from Russia.

“I used to look at Maria Sharapova’s pictures and really liked her pretty clothes. I, too, wanted to wear such pretty dresses and that’s the reason I started playing tennis at the age of 11 and got hooked into the sport. Playing tennis gave me the opportunity to be able to wear pretty dresses. So, for me getting into sports was pretty accidental,” Shrivalli said.

Sports was in her bloodline as Shrivalli’s mother was a basketball player while her father played tennis and practised karate.

“For me it was always a roller-coaster ride. Honestly, I just love the sport of tennis and being out there, because that way you don’t have to be home and studying,” she said.

"I didn’t have too many goals coming into the WTA L&T Mumbai Open" - Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

Srivalli is currently taking part in the main draw of the WTA 125K L&T Mumbai Open where she has already made her way into the Round of 16. After winning three matches in a row in the qualifiers, the 22-year-old defeated Japan’s second seed Nao Hibino 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round.

Srivalli said that she was aware of the challenges she would face against players ranked higher than her.

“I didn’t have too many goals coming into the WTA L&T Mumbai Open because it is my debut tournament, and I just wanted to go out there, play my tennis and have fun at the same time. I know everyone I play will be a higher level than me. So, I just wanted to do my best and give it my best shot,” Shrivalli explained.

Srivalli will next be up against Alina Korneeva, who recently made her Grand Slam main draw debut in the Australian Open 2024. Srivalli needs to put her best foot forward as the 16-year-old Korneeva also won the girl's singles title at Melbourne Park last year.