"I used to say I wanted to be the greatest because that's what people wanted to hear; Now I say it because it's what I want for myself"- Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has said that she wants to become the greatest because it's something she wants for herself.

The 18-year-old was in the latest issue of ESPN's Cover Story and spoke to the channel about various things. This included her goals and mentality.

Gauff stated that her goals are the same but the mentality behind them isn't.

"My goals are the same," the American said. "But the mentality behind them is different. I want to enjoy the tough moments."

The World No. 12 added that she used to say she wanted to be the greatest because it was what people wanted to hear. However, she says it now because it's what she wants for herself.

"For a long time, I was stepping onto the court trying to be the next great American whatever, the next Serena," Coco Gauff added. "But that's not why I play tennis. I used to say I wanted to be the greatest because that's what people wanted to hear. Now I say it because it's what I want for myself."

How has Coco Gauff's season gone so far?

Gauff is the current doubles World No. 1

Coco Gauff has won 30 out of 46 singles matches so far this season and reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open. The 18-year-old beat Rebecca Marino, Alison van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan, before losing to Iga Swiatek in the title clash.

She then reached the semifinals of the bett1open in Berlin but lost to eventual champion Ons Jabeur.

Gauff also made it to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, losing to Simona Halep. She suffered an opening-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after retiring due to injury.

The American has been more successful on the doubles circuit, winning two WTA 1000 titles and reaching the French Open final, all with Jessica Pegula as her partner.

The duo won the Qatar Open and recently, the Canadian Open, which resulted in Coco Gauff becoming the new doubles World No. 1.

The teenager will be someone to look out for at the US Open and she will be eager to have a good run at the competition. Gauff is just 108 points from reaching the top 10 and a run into the second week at Flushing Meadows will help her get there.

