"I've already had sleepless nights" - Jannik Sinner credits his family & friends for surrounding him with support after French Open heartbreak

Jannik Sinner recently confessed to losing sleep over his heartbreaking defeat at the hands of rival Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 French Open men's singles final. The Italian also credited his loved ones for supporting him in the aftermath of the memorable five-hour-29-minute contest.

Sinner won the first two sets against Alcaraz to put himself in pole position for a maiden title triumph at Roland Garros. However, the defending French Open champion had other ideas, as he went blow for blow with the hard-hitting Italian and managed to stay alive in the thrilling showdown by winning the third set.

In the fourth set, Jannik Sinner found himself with three championship points. Astonishingly, the usually ruthless Italian couldn't capitalize on any of them as Carlos Alcaraz staged a comeback for the ages. Ultimately, it was the Spaniard who prevailed with a 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory. Speaking ahead of his title defense at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, the Italian said:

"I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. Therefore, it is great that I can be here in Halle. But yes, I've already had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better."

The World No. 1 added:

"My family stand behind me, and my friends. That is the most important thing for me. Tennis is important in my life, but nevertheless, family and friends are more important. Nonetheless, I often think about the match."

Sinner, despite his seeming invincibility on the ATP Tour, has now lost five times in a row to Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner's French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz came after back-to-back defeats at Spaniard's hands in Indian Wells, Roland Garros, Beijing and Rome

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz hugging each other after the conclusion of the 2025 French Open men's singles final (Source: Getty)

Since the beginning of the 2024 tennis season, Jannik Sinner has been pretty much unbeatable. The only players to have beaten him in this period are Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. While Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Rublev only registered solitary wins over the Italian, Alcaraz has now done it five times in a row.

The Spaniard, who now leads the pair's head-to-head 8-4, began the five-match winning streak in the semifinals of last year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Italian had to swallow another semifinal loss to Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Next, Sinner lost to the Spaniard in the final of the China Open.

This year, the Italian was defeated by Alcaraz in straight sets in the final of the Italian Open, before his heartbreak at Roland Garros. As things stand, it's fair to say that the Spaniard is Sinner's kryptonite.

