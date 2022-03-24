"I’ve always been an athlete in a sense of trying different things"- Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty did not rule out the possibility of playing another sport in her press conference.

The 25-year-old shocked the tennis world by announcing her retirement, just a couple of months after winning the Australian Open.

In her press conference, Barty spoke about a number of things, including what she planned on doing after retirement. While the Australian made it clear there were no immediate plans to play another sport, she did not rule out the possibility of doing so, calling herself a "sport nut".

“I’ve seen some brilliant Photoshops as a jockey, lawn bowls, I’ve seen a little bit. I love sport. I’m a sport nut. Like a lot of Australians are, I will be glued to it. I’ve always been an athlete in a sense of trying different things. But we will see how we go,” Barty said.

The 25-year-old also said that her contribution towards the Indigenous community will only grow and that she is looking forward to helping more Aboriginal and Indigenous people enter tennis.

“I know my contribution with the Aboriginal and Indigenous side of our sport will only grow,” Barty added. “I’m really excited for that, I’m really excited to have the opportunity to give Indigenous youth, Aboriginal youth around our nation more opportunity to get into the sport. That’s something that we’ll work on down the track but I am excited to spend more time in that space.”

"I have given everything I can to this sport, I’m absolutely spent and had nothing more to give"- Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty has said that she has nothing else to offer in tennnis

Ashleigh Barty's last hour on the tennis court came at the Australian Open, which she won without dropping a single set. The 25-year-old was dominant throughout the competition and also had the love and support of the crowd

Barty said that the crowd at the Australian Open allowed her to make mistakes and make the tournament an enjoyable one for everyone.

“I’ve never, never been a prisoner. I think the Australian public allowed me to be myself," Barty said. "They allowed me to make mistakes. They allowed me to be imperfect. And it just made it so much for fun. It really did make that Australian Open so much more enjoyable for all of us to be able to go you know what, this is one last crack, let’s see what we can do. It was really cool.”

When asked about the possibility of making a comeback to tennis, Barty said that it was 'way off' right now but did not completely rule it out.

"You never say never, but is a long way off at this stage"

Barty previously retired from tennis after the 2014 US Open and switched to cricket for about a year. She represented Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

