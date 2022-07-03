"I've always idolized Serena Williams, that's the person I've always looked up to the most" - Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova

Marie Bouzkova expressed her admiration for Serena Williams, calling the American her 'tennis hero'. For the Czech pro, their clash in the WTA Toronto semifinals remains the most memorable match of her career, despite ending up on the losing side.

Bouzkova stunned Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2 in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Before this, she had never made it past the second round of any Major.

When asked about her 'tennis heroes' in a recent interview, Bouzkova was quick to name Serena Williams.

"I've always idolized Serena Williams. I don't know if that's a tennis hero, but yeah that's the person I've always looked up to the most," Bouzkova said.

She was then asked about her most memorable results on tour. While her maiden WTA final at the 2020 Monterrey Open remains a special memory for the 23-year-old, her semifinal appearance at the 2019 Canadian Open in Toronto remains the most memorable match of her career so far, only because it came against Williams.

"Monterrey, when I got to the final. Also, well it wasn't a win, but playing Serena in Toronto in the semifinals was the most memorable match in my career," Bouzkova said.

Bouzkova stunned Williams at the start of the match in Toronto, taking the first set 6-1 before the 23-time Grand Slam champion stormed back to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

During the interview, she also revealed that Juan Martin Del Potro is her dream mixed doubles partner.

"Del Potro, for sure. My favorite player," Bouzkova expressed.

Bouzkova is in the midst of a dream run at Wimbledon this year. Her biggest win (in terms of the opponent's ranking) came in the opening round when she beat 7th seed Danielle Collins. She then defeated two other Americans, Ann Li and Alison Riske-Amritraj, before the victory against Carcia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams lost her first singles match in over a year, falling short in a thriller against Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

"To be here shows her love for the game" - Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Despite losing the match, Serena Williams' performance against Tan had ingredients of her old self as she fought until the very end, playing some incredible shots in the process.

The 40-year-old Williams' Wimbledon comeback after a year-long absence had many admirers, with Rafael Nadal being one of them. Speaking about Williams' comeback during a recent interview, Nadal lauded her commitment and passion for the sport.

"It’s great that she's trying to come back. The only thing that shows is passion and love for the game. After all the things that she achieved, and long period of time being injured, it’s so difficult to try to come back," Nadal said.

"Just [to] be here shows that she has a lot of love for her work and for this game. I think that's a great example," he added.

After her Wimbledon exit, Williams was unsure of what the future held with regard to her tennis career. However, she is expected to compete at the US Open later this year, which is her home Grand Slam.

