Dominic Thiem comes into this year's Roland Garros on the back of winning his first Grand Slam title - something he had been looking to do for many years. And he is making sure that he commemorates the achievement in appropriate fashion.

Tennis players and their sponsors like to celebrate their special victories with some kind of apparel insignia.

Roger Federer wore a Nike jacket with '15' embroidered on it in gold as he walked up to collect his 15th Slam trophy at Wimbledon 2009. For Rafael Nadal's 10th French Open title run, Nike produced shoes with the number 9 on the back to commemorate the Spaniard's historic feat. Nadal had become the first men's player to win a single Major nine times the previous year (that record has now extended to 12).

Now, Dominic Thiem has added his own commemorative star to his Babolat bag after winning his first Grand Slam title in New York.

I often saw the bags of Grand Slam champions and there were always these signs on them: Dominic Thiem

As reported by Heute, Thiem explained that he was inspired by the legends of the game while making the decision to showcase his Slam win on his racquet bag.

"Of course, I often saw the bags of Grand Slam champions and there were always these signs on them," Thiem said. "I've always looked at them with a little envy and I always wanted at least one of those."

Dominic Thiem has lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the last two French Opens

Dominic Thiem is through to the third round of the ongoing French Open in Paris after scoring straight-sets wins over Marin Cilic and Jack Sock. But the Austrian has a tough draw ahead if he wishes to add a second Major, and perhaps a second star, to his collection.

Dominic Thiem next meets the in-form Norwegian Casper Ruud, and his projected path to the finals includes former champion Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals and 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

Dominic Thiem has reached the finals of the last two French Opens, losing to Rafael Nadal each time

The World No. 3 said he was happy with his performance on Wednesday and that he hopes he is able to get as far as possible before the exhaustion of the past few weeks catches up with him.

"Generally, I'm feeling pretty good," Thiem said according to the ATP website. "I'm still a little bit on the happy wave of New York, I would say. Of course, at one point I'm going to get super tired. I guess all the tension and focus on Roland Garros, it's still hiding the tiredness and everything. I hope I can push it as far as I can."

Dominic Thiem's match against Ruud is scheduled to take place Friday on Court Philippe Chatrier.