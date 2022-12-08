I've always been one of the best players in the world, this is the first year I've earned respect: Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world.

The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.

His only triumph of 2022 came at the Citi Open in Washington, where he beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the final. Kyrgios' performances this season saw him return to the top 20 of the ATP singles rankings.

The Aussie had an incredible season on the doubles circuit as well, winning the Australian Open, the Citi Open and the Atlanta Open.

While speaking to the Australian Association Press ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Nick Kyrgios remarked that he should have been respected during the previous seven years of his career too.

The World No. 22 insisted that he had always been one of the best players in the world and that he has also put Australia on the map.

"Yeah, I know, but I don’t forget the first seven years of my career. They can’t just pick and choose. Look, I’ve always been one of the best players in the world. I’ve always held up my fair share of the bargain towards Australia. I feel like this is the first year I’ve earned respect when it should have been given when I first came on tour," Nick Kyrgios said.

“I’ve represented them, put them on the map, and having produced one of the most successful male years in the last decade for Australia, and am only just getting embraced (now), I don’t think that’s my fault," he added.

Nick Kyrgios will face Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Diriyah Tennis Cup

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. He will face World No. 14 Cameron Norrie in the first round of the exhibition tournament and the winner will take on top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the competition, second seed Daniil Medvedev will be up against either Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem, while third seed Andrey Rublev will face the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Matteo Berrettini.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will be up against either Hubert Hurkacz or Dominic Stricker.

