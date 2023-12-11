“I’ve always been the person who says ‘let’s go, let’s go’ at a thousand miles an hour” - Caroline Wozniacki on slowing things down for return

Caroline Wozniacki returned to the sport during the US Open swing earlier this year, three-and-a-half-years after hanging up her racket.

The former World No. 1 has welcomed two children to her family, James and Olivia, since she was last a regular on tour. Wozniacki has often spoken about missing tennis during her time away from the court and the inspiration to come back in interviews since her return.

In a recent interview with PuntoDeBreak, Wozniacki spoke about realizing the importance of slowing things down on occasion. The Dane said she had always been a go-getter, but giving birth and being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis showed the need to listen to one’s body as well.

“Having to learn to take baby steps and come back and not rush was for me, mentally, a little difficult because I’ve always been the person who says ‘let's go, let's go, let's go’ at a thousand miles an hour all the time,” Caroline Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki also went on to express satisfaction with the way her body has held up on her return to competition.

“At the same time, I think I also appreciate my body and what it’s been able to do and how strong it is,” the former World No. 1 added.

"I chose to build some strength in some places that were lacking in my body" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki after winning her second-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki also spoke about the work that she put in leading up to her comeback, saying she decided to build some strength in the areas that she thought needed work.

The Dane added that, for her, she is in the best shape of her life.

“I chose to build some strength in some places that were lacking in my body and get myself into probably the best shape I've ever been in my entire life.” Caroline Wozniacki said.

“I didn’t know where it was going to be and what was possible.”

The Dane said she was very proud of her physical fitness, knowing that it can be a factor while going toe-to-toe with much younger opponents in lengthy matches.

“I feel very proud to feel so good physically and so strong,” the former World No. 1 added.

Wozniacki reached the fourth round at the 2023 US Open, her first Grand Slam tournament in nearly four years, losing to the eventual champion Coco Gauff in three sets.