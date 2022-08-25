"I've bet against Serena Williams on shows before and looked like a dummy; I hope I look like a dummy again" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick said that he hopes Serena Williams can put on a good show at the US Open.

The former WTA World No. 1 will be competing at Flushing Meadows for one last time in her career as she intends to retire from tennis.

Roddick spoke to sports radio host Jim Rome and was asked about his approach, knowing that every match at the US Open could potentially be Serena Williams' last.

The 39-year-old hailed his compatriot's illustrious tennis career and said he was glad that people could participate in the 'drama' of each and every match potentially being her last

"Yea well, first, I am thankful to her for announcing it ahead of time, and givine us a chance to celebrate her career," Roddick said. "Listen, we've all done good things. we've all done bad things, we've behaved well, we've behaved badly. But in the aggregate, you know, coming from Compton, winning 23 Slams, just how dynamic she is, what a competitor she is, I am so glad that we all can participate in the drama of each and every match potentially being her last."

Roddick stated that in the past, he looked like a dummy by betting against the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion on shows and wouldn't mind being proven wrong again.

"I hope that, with the circus that's going to go on, because I haven't talked less about the people that might actually win the tournament than I have this year," Roddick added. "It's the Serena show, it's going to be the Serena show, and rightfully so as long as she is in the tournament. I hope that she can give us another thrill, I really do. I don't know that her form coming in has lent itself to having super high expectations but, listen, I've bet against Serena on shows before and looked like a dummy before. So, I hope I look like a dummy again."

Jim Rome @jimrome .@AndyRoddick previews Serena Williams' final US Open. .@AndyRoddick previews Serena Williams' final US Open. https://t.co/1nfiVW9gKX

How has Serena Williams fared this season?

Serena Williams has won just one match this season

Serena Williams has triumphed in just one out of four matches so far this season.

She beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the opening round of the Canadian Open, before losing to Belinda Bencic in straight sets. Serena then lost to Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open.

The American will be keen to put on a good showing in what will be her final appearance at the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen The queen and her court.



Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. The queen and her court.Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. https://t.co/yC45wMUqJ2

