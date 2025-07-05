  • home icon
  "I've had Brazilians telling me I'm a crybaby" - Taylor Fritz reveals aftermath of misunderstood Joao Fonseca comments days after Eastbourne saga

"I've had Brazilians telling me I'm a crybaby" - Taylor Fritz reveals aftermath of misunderstood Joao Fonseca comments days after Eastbourne saga

By Pritha Ghosh
Published Jul 05, 2025 15:44 GMT
Taylor Fritz Joao Fonseca
Taylor Fritz (L) and Joao Fonseca | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz opened up about the reaction he’s been getting from Brazilian fans following his comments about Joao Fonseca. He shared that many have been repeatedly calling him a crybaby, but added that it doesn’t bother him.

The hype surrounding Fonseca has been creating a lot of buzz in the tennis world over the past year, and Fritz decided to chime in. After beating the Brazilian in Eastbourne last week, he made a comment about his opponent's growing popularity. However, the joke didn’t land well with some fans, leading him to delete it after it was taken the wrong way.

Now, the American, currently competing at the Wimbledon Championships, got candid in his press interview. He spoke about the backlash he's been receiving from Fonseca's home fans but made it clear he has nothing against the 18-year-old’s rising popularity since it benefits the business side of tennis.

"I've had Brazilians telling me I'm a crybaby for the past month since then (laughs). Believe me, I don't care; it was just a joke. I know Fonseca has a lot of followers, but there are other players like him who could be promoted, but this isn't something we should complain about; it's a business, after all," Taylor Fritz said.
"There will always be players who stand out more than others, players who drive more commitment, that's normal and it's okay. I've talked about Fonseca on social media in the past, and people thought I was complaining," he added.

Fritz also opened up about how a highlight video from one of his matches against Carlos Alcaraz left him feeling "devastated." Still, he admitted he’s okay with Alcaraz getting more attention and promotion than him, saying that’s just how things have always been.

Taylor Fritz reaches Wimbledon 4R; Joao Fonseca crashes out in 3R

Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca pictured together at the 2025 Eastbourne Open | Image Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca pictured together at the 2025 Eastbourne Open | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is putting together an impressive run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, reaching the fourth round after battling past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Gabriel Diallo, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. With grasscourt titles in both Stuttgart and Eastbourne this season, he’s one of the title favorites this year.

Meanwhile, Joao Fonseca didn’t have as much luck as Fritz during his Wimbledon campaign. He started strong with wins over Jacob Fearnley and Jenson Brooksby but saw his run come to an end in the third round against Nicolas Jarry.

Fritz’s next match will be against Australia’s Jordan Thompson, with the two set to face off on Sunday, July 6.

Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

