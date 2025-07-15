"I've had very few days off" - Carlos Alcaraz makes honest admission about his 'very tiring' schedule after running out of gas in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz has reflected honestly on his very busy tennis schedule after the Wimbledon 2025 final loss, admitting to himself and to his fans that he needs to unwind with a relaxing vacation soon. The Spaniard was in line to defend his title at SW19, but lost out to Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday after taking the opening set.

Ad

Speaking to Spanish press afterwards, Alcaraz revealed that he will take the next few days to relax. The World No. 2 added that even though he took a vacation in Ibiza after winning the French Open, the last few months had been very demanding on his body, which was rather evident in the way he played against Sinner as the match progressed.

"Now I'm going to have a few days off, to unwind. It's been a very demanding season, especially the last few months. I've had very few days off, beyond the ones I spent in Ibiza, which everyone knows," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

Trending

While Carlos Alcaraz made it clear that he is not playing with any injuries at the moment, he was of the opinion that playing matches every week continuously was adding up on the toll his body was taking.

"We're going to listen to my body. I don't have any physical discomfort at the moment... but playing games like this, week after week, is very tiring. We'll have to see how I develop and how we approach the American tour," he added.

Ad

Up next for the five-time Grand Slam champion is the North American hardcourt swing, where he will look to win the US Open for the second time in his career.

Carlos Alcaraz's schedule after Wimbledon final loss

The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Following his loss in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to play next at the Canadian Open. The Masters 1000 tournament will start its main draw on July 28.

Ad

After that, he will most likely play at the Cincinnati Open, another ATP Masters 1000 tournament, before going on to the US Open for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

At the Canadian Open, Alcaraz's best result has been reaching the quarterfinals, while he is a former runner-up in Cincinnati. Last year, he skipped the former and lost in the second round of the latter, meaning he won't be defending that many points at those tournaments this time around. At Flushing Meadows, the 2022 champ once again exited early in 2024, losing in the second round in a shock exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More