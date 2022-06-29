"I've been dealing with hate & negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything" - Nick Kyrgios on why he spat in the direction of a spectator in Wimbledon 1R win

Nick Kyrgios survived a scare on court and a bit of chaos off it as he advanced to the second round after a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 win over British wildcard Paul Jubb.

Kyrgios appeared to spit in the direction of the crowd after his win and confirmed he did so in the post-match press conference.

"In direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not do that to someone who was supporting me". Nick Kyrgios asked if he spat directly into the crowd after winning his first round match at #Wimbledon

The Australian justified his actions, revealing that he had been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, doing so as he believed that some spectators only come to matches to be disrespectful towards players.

"Yes, towards one of those who were disrespecting me. These kind of people only come to the game to do that, not to support anyone. Today, as soon as I won the match, I turned to him. I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything," Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old also said that a generation of people always on social media believe that they are entitled to responding to players with negative opinions while he himself couldn't counter them as he would then get in trouble.

"I don't understand why it happens over and over again. This has nothing to do with Wimbledon. It is a generation of people, like in social networks, who believe they have the right to respond to you with that negativity all the time. And I can't say or do anything, because I'd get in trouble," she added.

"I don't think it's ideal, in a sport that is played with such small margins, that the linesmen are so old - Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios had a verbal altercation with a line judge before getting past Paul Jubb

Nick Kyrgios also voiced his displeasure on the court following an erraneous call from a line judge, stating that he didn't think it was ideal in a sport with "such small margins" that many line judges were old.

"I don't think it's ideal, in a sport that is played with such small margins, that the linesmen are so old. Young people have better eyesight. That is not inappropriate. When you're playing hundreds or thousands of dollars, we should have people who can see the balls well," Williams said.

The World No. 45 stated that he and his girlfriend, along with family members often faced abuse online after losing matches. He went on to highlight an incident at the Miami Open when he had an altercation with Brazilian umpire Carlos Bernardes.

"I say this because if I lose a match due to a bad call by the linesman, they don't say anything to him, but to me or my girlfriend, on social networks, they say everything. Even my own family. When what happened in Miami happened, with Bernardes, did he deal with the repercussions?"

"No, he advanced as if nothing happened. What people don't understand is that then I'm the one who has to deal with all the hate on social media. And that frustrates me," Nick Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios will face Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

