World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka eased past Jelena Ostapenko to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open. The Belarusian claimed during the post-match press conference that she might treat herself to a gelato following the win as she had been dreaming of it for a long time.

Sabalenka sealed the match in just 73 minutes and defeated Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4. She joins Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in the final four and is awaiting an opponent. This is the second Italian Open semifinal of her career.

Sabalenka has showcased a commanding performance thus far in the tournament. She triumphed over formidable opponents like Katie Volynets, Dayana Yastremska, and Elina Svitolina in the initial three rounds before defeating Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

During the post-match on-court interview, Sabalenka was asked:

"This evening, as a little gift.. a gelato.. will you have it?"

The World No. 2 hilariously responded that she is going to treat herself:

"Well probably I will. I will go for it. I've been dreaming for gelato for I don't know how many days. I really think this is the day to go for it"

Sabalenka has enjoyed success on the WTA Tour over the past two years. She won the 2023 Australian Open and advanced to at least the semifinals of all the Grand Slams last year. Sabalenka defended her Australian Open title in 2024, defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final.

"It's still one of my dream tournaments" - Aryna Sabalenka's thoughts on the Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her profound affection for the Italian Open after her third-round match against Dayana Yastremska. Sabalenka reflected on past experiences of disappointment during the post-match press conference, acknowledging that losses in Rome had elicited feelings akin to those experienced in Grand Slam tournaments.

The Belarusian also revealed that the WTA 1000 in Rome is one of her dream tournaments. She was quoted as saying:

"I love Rome. I love the city. I feel, I don't know, so comfortable being here. I enjoy walking around. I enjoy good food, great restaurants. I enjoy the atmosphere in the stadium. I don't know. Every time I was losing here, I was so sad. I felt like I lost on the Grand Slam because it was one of the dream tournaments for me to win. It's still one of my dream tournaments."

Sabalenka mostly relies on her powerful baseline shots and makes it challenging for her opponents to carry on with the rallies. Surprisingly, during her 4th round clash against Elina Svitolina, she implemented a unique strategy of using drop shots extensively and won the match.

Sabalenka will face the winner of the match between Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins.