"I've earned my way to be here" - 10 years after being cut off from the USTA controversially, Taylor Townsend hits back with strong message at US Open 2022

Former junior world No. 1 Taylor Townsend reached her maiden career Grand Slam doubles final at the 2022 US Open, 10 years after a controversial US Open saga involving then 16-year-old Townsend and the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Townsend and her doubles partner Caty McNally lost Sunday's US Open women's doubles final against the third-seeded pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova. Despite the result, an upbeat Townsend exuded confidence regarding her future and reflected on the journey so far.

Townsend, who gave birth to her son Adyn Aubrey just 18 months ago, made a strong statement about the 2023 season and aims to secure a lot more success on tour.

"This has been such an amazing journey. This one hurts but this isn't the last time I'm gonna be out here, I'm confident of that," Townsend said in her on-court speech after the US Open final.

"I've put in the work, I've earned my way to be here and I think everyone sees that. And I'm gonna continue to put my head down and grind and this is gonna motivate me to go even harder. So watch out for 2023!"

At the 2012 US Open, a major controversy developed after Townsend was denied funding from the USTA for her US Open participation and was told by some USTA coaches to stop competing until she got fitter and in "better shape."

Townsend also could not compete in the US Girls' Nationals back then, which would have helped her earn a place at the US Open. Additionally, her request for a wildcard into the US Open main draw or qualifying draw was also denied.

My story with theplayerstribune.com/posts/taylor-t… I was fat and I was black, so they took away my dream or at least they tried.....My story with @PlayersTribune I was fat and I was black, so they took away my dream or at least they tried.....My story with @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/taylor-t… https://t.co/6I0hgz51GY

Patrick McEnroe, who was the head of USTA player development at the time, stated back then that the USTA's intention was simply to look out for the best interests of the players as well as American tennis. He also clarified that there was a "miscommunication" with regards to Townsend's US Open expenses and the USTA agreed to reimburse the player.

While the chain of events restricted Townsend from competing in the US Open main draw, she ended up reaching the quarterfinals of the girls' singles event and won the title in the girls' doubles event.

Cut to 10 years later and Taylor Townsend had the biggest breakthrough of her pro career so far by reaching the doubles final at the 2022 US Open. However, she lost to Siniakova in the first round of the singles event. Townsend is currently ranked No. 197 in singles and No. 103 in doubles.

"Really had to work my ass off to get here" - Taylor Townsend after US Open 2022 doubles final

Taylor Townsend (R) and Caty Mcnally at the 2022 US Open

Taylor Townsend further elaborated on her comments during the on-court speech. Townsend expressed that she had to work quite hard to get to this stage of her career and that reaching the US Open final has given her a lot of confidence to produce more such results in the future.

Townsend went on to clarify that she simply revealed her purest feelings during the on-court speech and is happy to see her hard work paying off.

"It's not literally earn my way to be here. I wasn't given, you know, anything. I really had to work my ass off to get here and to be able to play at this level," Taylor Townsend said in her post-match press conference.

"That's just point-blank, period. I have never been able to say that with this conviction ever in my career. It gives me the confidence to be able to know I can be out here with anybody. It's no hidden meaning, like I meant what I said, I said what I meant."

The unseeded pairing of Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally defeated three seeded pairs en route to the 2022 US Open final. Their biggest win came in the quarterfinals, when they defeated 6th seeds Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in straight sets.

