"I’ve been eating it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner" - Coco Gauff reveals love for noodles after China Open 1R win

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff recently weighed in on her love for noodles after her opening-round win at the 2023 China Open.

Playing her first match after the US Open triumph in September, Gauff overcame Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets in Beijing on Monday, October 2. She broke Alexandrova four times and won a total of 71 points to earn a 7-5, 6-3 victory. She will next play Croatia's Petra Matric in the second round.

Gauff marked her debut at the China Open by saying that she enjoys eating noodles — the country's traditional food.

“The fans here are really passionate and I’m happy to be here. I really like the food. I like noodles a lot. I’ve been eating it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s really good,” she said laughing during her on-court interview after the win.

Prior to the competition, Gauff explored the colors and culture of China on her maiden trip to the Asian country. She went out strolling the streets of Beijing. The American tried her hand at serving tea the Chinese way and scribing in Calligraphy. She also learned to play Guzheng, a local musical instrument.

"I've never been to China before so it's really cool to experience different things. I appreciate the Chinese people and the people at the courtyard to allow me to be a part of this experience," Coco Gauff said in a WTA promotional video.

Coco Gauff not pleased with her debut performance at China Open

Coco Gauff in action: China Open

Coco Gauff wasn't happy with her performance against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first-round match on Monday. Gauff suggested she failed to capitalize on the errors committed by her opponent.

"I didn't think my level was the best it could be. She was giving me a lot of errors so I don't think the 4-0 was completely my tennis. I think once I got to that point, I definitely started making more unforced errors. I think I had a point for 40-15 and I double-faulted," the third seed said. (via WTA)

The World No. 3 was, however, content with her first success at the China Open.

"Overall I'm happy with how I was able to push through. Is it how I like to play? Probably not. But I knew coming in was going to be tough. This is the first time here. I knew it was going to be a tough match for me regardless. Especially Alexandrova, she's a great player. I'm happy with how I was able to manage," Coco Gauff added.