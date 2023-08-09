"I’ve got the Barbie songs stuck in my head" - Danielle Collins jokes after beating Elina Svitolina at Canadian Open

2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins defeated Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday, August 8. During a post-match press conference, Collins joked about having Barbie songs stuck in her head.

After an underwhelming start to the season, Elina Svitolina rediscovered her form as she clinched the title at the Strasbourg Open in May. The Ukrainian also went on an inspired run at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

More recently, the 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

World No. 48 Collins came through the qualifiers at the Canadian Open, where she defeated Eugenie Bouchard and Emina Bektas. Speaking to the press after her win against Svitolina at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, Collins revealed to having watched the Barbie movie the night before. The 29-year-old American said that its songs were stuck in her head.

"My head has been taken for a spin. We went to the Barbie movie last night. So that's where my head is at. I've got the songs stuck in my head (laughs)," said Collins.

"My head has been taken for a spin. We went to the Barbie movie last night. So that's where my head is at. I've got the songs stuck in my head"



"It's a really big challenge and she's a great fighter" - Elina Svitolina on Caroline Wozniacki's comeback after having kids

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki recently announced her comeback to the tour after having retired from professional tennis in 2020. The Dane, who gave birth to two kids in the last three years, has been offered a wildcard entry into the main draw of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Earlier this year, Elina Svitolina marked her return to competitive tennis at the Charleston Open, after giving birth to her daughter Skai. The Ukranian star hailed Wozniacki for taking up the difficult challenge of making a comeback after having two children.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Caroline to come back after two. It's really a big challenge, and she's a great fighter. I was not extremely surprised by her coming back because I feel like she wants to try again to accept this challenge for her personally, and I think it's a great one," Elina Svitolina said at a press conference.

According to Svitolina, these comebacks are a testament to women's strength, as she hoped that they would inspire other women to believe in the possibility of having a career in sports even after having a baby.

"So, yeah, it's great. It shows, I think, also how women are -- how strong we are, and I hope that more girls also can believe that this is possible and then can also have a career after the baby," she added.