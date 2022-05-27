"I've got bigger fish to fry" - Nick Kyrgios turns down Bernard Tomic's million-dollar boxing challenge

Nick Kyrgios has turned down Bernard Tomic’s challenge to spar in the boxing ring and settle their feud once and for all. The 27-year-old said he is busy training for the grasscourt season and would only consider taking to the boxing ring after his tennis career ends.

Kyrgios, on an Instagram story, said he would be happy to play his compatriot on the ATP tour but warned Tomic that he would need to get his act together and rise up the rankings.

“I woke up this morning and saw that he [Tomic] challenged me to a boxing match. I’m just going to give you a quick video to kill this Bernard Tomic v Nick Kyrgios talk,” Kyrgios said.

“Big T, I’m still playing on the tour, my brother. I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I am on a grasscourt training block right now preparing for tournaments like Wimbledon and then the US Open swing. If you want to play me and set this straight, just get back to the top of the sport. I’m right here, I’m not going anywhere. I still feel that I’m elite. I’m still beating some of the best in the world quite easily.”

Kyrgios is currently ranked 76 in the world, while Tomic is languishing at 418. The only time the Australians went head-to-head was at the 2019 Kooyong Classic, where Tomic beat Kyrgios 6-3, 6-4.

‘I’ll beat you anytime, anywhere" - Bernard Tomic goads Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic have been embroiled in a war of words for many years now.

Earlier on Friday, Bernard Tomic lashed out at Nick Kyrgios, calling his compatriot ’delusional' in a conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald. Tomic also challenged Kyrgios to either a million-dollar winner-takes-all tennis match or a boxing match.

“At the end of the day, talk is cheap. I’m ready to make it 2-0 whenever you want. Put your money where your mouth is. Let the public decide who is better,” Tomic said. “I’ll beat you anywhere, anywhere. If not, shut your mouth and go back to playing doubles. I’ll dominate you one-on-one. To not make excuses, I’ll even play you on grass, whenever you want.”

He later offered to settle scores with Kyrgios in the boxing ring and said he was willing to put $1 million on the line.

“I know he won't walk onto the tennis court with me because he is a bit too scared,” he said. “You know what? Let’s sort this out in the boxing ring. Put your gloves on, I’ll dominate you there also. Let’s see who’s better once and for all.”

