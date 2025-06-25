"I've gotten used to it" - Paula Badosa sends blunt response to criticism about her relationship with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa recently disclosed that getting comments on her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas had become the custom. According to the Spaniard, the media were more interested in the couple's life than her on-court results.

Badosa has struggled with consistency and a recurring back injury this year, having dropped 11 of her 30 matches on the WTA Tour. The World No. 9 last competed at the Berlin Tennis Open, where she won two matches before being forced to retire after the first set of her quarterfinal outing against China's Wang Xinyu.

Speaking to Elle earlier this week, Paula Badosa spoke in detail about her relationship with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom she has been dating since 2023. The 27-year-old admitted that she had "gotten used to" their relationships being the chatter of the town for better or worse.

Trending

"I've managed to keep all that at bay because, unfortunately, you know what? I've gotten used to it," Paula Badosa replied when she was asked whether discourse surrounding their relationship gets mixed with her on-court results often.

Badosa then spoke positively of the impact of their relationship, insisting that Tsitsipas gave her great understanding and joy.

"He's a person who gives me so much, one of the most important people to me. We've been together for a couple of years and we understand each other perfectly because we do the same thing. He makes me very happy," she claimed.

During the interaction, Paula Badosa offered a few more details about the ins and outs of her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Paula Badosa on relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas: "We have a very healthy relationship, we support and empathise with each other"

Badosa-Tsitsipas pictured together at an exhibition event | Image Source: Getty

The Spaniard asserted that the duo never had any contentious moments where they argued or compared their respective career graphs. Furthermore, she claimed that they were supportive of each other at all times.

"No, and look, we both always want to win (laughs). We have a very healthy relationship. We support and empathize with each other, because we know how we feel when we win and when we lose," Badosa said.

The World No. 9 then spoke about her naysayers' perception of their relationship and that it didn't bother her anymore.

"They bothered me a lot at first, but I've now accepted that they're not my problem, but rather the problem of the people who spread them," she added.

Paula Badosa will next play at Wimbledon, where she has reached the fourth round thrice (2021-22, 2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More