"I've had a gratifying career coming from extremely humble beginnings" - Ivo Karlovic pens heartfelt note announcing retirement after 24 years on tour

Ivo Karlovic announced his retirement from tennis via social media on Wednesday after an incredible 24 seasons on tour.

The 6'11" Croat, who turned pro way back in 2000, last featured on the ATP tour at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open where he lost in the second round of the qualifiers to Emilio Gomez.

Having not played a professional match in roughly two-and-a-half years, Karlovic has now chosen to hang up his boots. He penned a heartfelt tribute to the sport via X (formerly Twitter), describing his career as "gratifying, unorthodox and long."

He shed light on his "extremely humble beginnings" in his hometown of Croatia in the 1980s and 90s. Karlovic explained that the landscape of events in his country was quite different from when he started his career to what they are now.

"Dear fans and friends, I hope this post finds you all in good spirits and with a strong backhand! Some of you have noticed that it’s been a while since I played a tournament and still ask me on a daily basis if and when I’ll be returning to the tour. I’m sorry to disappoint, but with this letter, I want to make it official and finally announce my retirement," Ivo Karlovic wrote.

"I’ve had a very gratifying, unorthodox and long career coming from extremely humble beginnings, especially for a tennis player. Croatia was a very different country in the 80s and 90s when I was growing up, and I’m very proud of my accomplishments and what I’ve been able to overcome," Karlovic added.

Expand Tweet

The former World No. 14 in singles extended his thanks to his coaches. He also paid a special tribute to his parents, Vlado and Gordana, and wife, Alsi, for their love and support throughout the years. Karlovic added that he is looking forward to the next chapter of life besides his family.

"I’d like to thank all the coaches and people who were involved in and contributed to my development as a tennis player. Without you this fortunate journey would not have been possible," Karlovic wrote.

"My family provided tremendous support and I love them immensely. I’m looking forward to continuing to spend time with them doing things that are important to us and that fulfill us," he added.

Karlovic concluded by thanking all the fans for their immense contribution over the years and hoped that they will cross paths again. He assured fans that he would stay as close to the sport as possible and help take tennis to greater heights in the years to come.

"To all of you who were fans and supporters throughout the years, thank you for being a part of my journey. I love you all and I hope to see you again," Ivo Karlovic wrote.

"I will stay close to tennis and try to share my knowledge and all of the incredible experiences on tour with new generations of tennis players. The journey continues and the focus gets redirected. I am grateful. Cheers, Dr. Ivo," he concluded.

Ivo Karlovic hit a whopping 13,728 aces during his career

Ivo Karlovic at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

Famous for his thunderous serve and towering height, Ivo Karlovic, racked up a whopping 13,728 aces during his playing career. Only John Isner has eclipsed that number until now, sitting in first place all-time with 14,470.

Karlovic, however, holds the record for the most number of aces in a best-of-three-set match, having hit 45 during a match in Halle way back in 2015.

Apart from receiving plaudits for his powerful serve, he finished his career with eight singles titles and $10.1 million in prize money. His best showing at a Grand Slam came at the Wimbledon Championship in 2009 where he reached the quarterfinals.

Ivo Karlovic also lifted the Davis Cup with Croatia in 2005 as they beat Slovakia for the title.