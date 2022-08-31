"I've idolized Serena and Venus my whole life, they've been people I've really looked up to" - Danielle Collins 

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins has revealed that she idolized Serena and Venus Williams while growing up.

The 2022 US Open will be the final tournament of Serena Williams' legendary career and it may well be the last for her sister Venus as well.

During her post-match press conference after her first-round win over Naomi Osaka, Collins stated that both the Williams sisters have had a massive influence on her.

"I think as everybody knows, I've idolized Serena and Venus my whole life, they've been people I've really looked up to," said Collins.

She added that she hopes not to play against the 23-time Grand Slam champion as she'd be "so torn."

"This is such a big moment in our tennis history," she said. "I love how our sport celebrates our champions of the game. Hopefully, yeah, I don't have to play Serena at some point because I'll be so torn."

"I got lucky in some big moments; but I was working really hard for the points" - Danielle Collins on her performance against Naomi Osaka

Danielle Collins celebrates after defeating Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Danielle Collins came through her opening-round match at the US Open against Naomi Osaka in straight sets on Tuesday night, winning 7-6(5), 6-3.

During her presser, the American analyzed her performance, saying she played well but "got lucky in some big moments."

"I lost to Naomi three times before, so going into the match I had a lot of information on what I kind of needed to do better, areas I could improve," said Collins.

"I think I did those things and played overall pretty well. I got lucky in some big moments. But I was working really hard for the points. She wasn't giving me a ton much free ones," she added.

Collins also said that she was relieved to have gotten through the first round since not many players would have wanted to face Osaka so early in the tournament.

"Really overall I think it was a solid match, a high level of tennis from both of us," she said. "To kind of come out here, play a tough opponent first round, someone that's won two Grand Slams here, it's not easy. Yeah, just really over the moon about being able to get through this first round because I don't think most players want to face Naomi in the first round."

Danielle Collins will take on Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the US Open.

