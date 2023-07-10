"I've been just destroyed, that's how it is and that's how I take it" - Petra Kvitova after Wimbledon drubbing to Ons Jabeur

Two-time former winner Petra Kvitova bowed out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after suffering a 6-0, 6-3 drubbing at the hands of last year's finalist Ons Jabeur on Monday.

The Czech never looked dialed in and ended the match with 26 errors to her opponent's paltry 11.

The loss was especially surprising given that Kvitova had come into this year's Wimbledon as one of the top seeds. She was also on an eight-match grasscourt match-winning streak, having lifted the title in Berlin last month.

Speaking about her performance during her post-match press conference, Kvitova said she did not put too much pressure on herself as a former champion and came into the fourth-round contest feeling 50-50 about her prospects.

Dubbing the encouter "too quick", the big-hitting southpaw said she had been "destroyed", and that is how she was taking the loss.

"Well, not really, actually. You know, I was having a good grass season, but still, you know, fighting here in Wimbledon," Petra Kvitova said. "I didn't really put pressure on me, to be honest. Maybe in the previous matches but not really today. It was I felt like a 50/50 for today's match, and then it was pretty quickly the other side. Didn't feel it today."

"But, I mean, anyway, it was a too-quick match," she continued. "I've been just destroyed. That's how it is and that's how I take it."

"Ons Jabeur played pretty solid game" - Petra Kvitova after Wimbledon exit

Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Petra Kvitova also spoke about the tricky conditions at Wimbledon Centre Court, saying it was "pretty windy" from the side where she started the match on her serve.

"Yeah, I felt okay. Yeah. I was there, but I think that from the side it was pretty windy," Petra Kvitova said. "I think when I was going for it, it was just, you know, a little bit out too much."

The former Wimbledon champ, however, did not take anything away from Ons Jabeur, lauding her for playing solid tennis throughout the duration of their fourth-round encounter.

Kvitova said she came into the contest knowing that things would be tough but believing that she had the game to beat Ons Jabeur. She concluded by saying that it just wasn't her day.

"So it didn't help me for the first game obviously, and it was a little bit difficult, you know," she continued. "Be there and feel the pressure from her. She didn't even miss. She played pretty solid game. I knew it will be tough, but I believed I have the game to beat her, for sure. But wasn't today."

