"I've just been managing it" - Emma Raducanu gets honest about her injury status ahead of Wimbledon after early exit at Bad Homburg

Emma Raducanu has provided an honest update about her injury status ahead of Wimbledon. The Brit has been struggling with recurring back spasms and was recently dealt an early exit at the Bad Homburg Open.

Raducanu began her grass season on an impressive note at the Queen's Club Championships, where she made it to the quarterfinals before going down to first seed Zheng Qinwen. However, immediately after that, the 22-year-old was forced to skip the Berlin Open as she struggled to manage her back injury.

Emma Raducanu returned to action at the Bad Homburg Open, where she defeated America's Ann Li in a thrilling battle during her opening round, before suffering a defeat to Australian youngster Maya Joint. After the match, the former US Open champion opened up about her ongoing injury struggles, telling media in a post match press conference,

“I've just been managing it. Normal fatigue after playing a long match, but, yeah, hopefully I can recover. I still have a few days before Wimbledon so I'm looking forward to kind of recovering, and hopefully it settles. I would say it bothers me. I wouldn't say it's like I can't move. Like a lot of athletes, we all carry kind of something that we’re managing and playing through, but I'd just say that it's, it's okay, I can play, and I can still put out some, you know, pretty decent tennis in the situation.”

Against Joint, Raducanu took the opening set with ease, but visibly struggled in the second half of the game. During the final set, the Brit was down 5-2 before she staged an incredible comeback to force a tiebreak, before eventually losing 6-4, 1-6, 6(4)-7.

Emma Raducanu opens up about her plans ahead of Wimbledon

Raducanu at the Lexus Eastbourne Open (Image Source: Getty)

With the Bad Homburg Open done and dusted with, Emma Raducanu will now turn her focus to the upcoming Wimbledon championships.

As she prepares for the major, the youngster shared her plans for the next few days, telling media that her defeat in Germany could be a ‘blessing in disguise’.

“I am going to rest tomorrow. Just take it day by day. Get some practice in. I think it could be a blessing in disguise, having some rest right now. I think I'm looking forward to heading back and then getting on the grass at Wimbledon. I think I will like step on the court regardless.”

Emma Raducanu has competed at Wimbledon twice before, in 2021 and 2024. The Brit has made a fourth round appearance in the tournament both the times.

