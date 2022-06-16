"I've been keeping the secret for a long time and I'm just glad it's out"- Venus Williams on Serena Williams' participation in Wimbledon

Venus Williams has said that she kept Serena Williams' plans for a Wimbledon comeback a secret for a long time and expressed relief that the news was finally out. The younger Williams sister will compete in the grasscourt Major this year as a wildcard.

While speaking to Erin Andrews at BIO2022, Venus revealed that she kept her younger sister's secret for a long time and that it would be great to see Serena back in action.

"I've been keeping the secret for a long time and I'm just glad it's out," Venus Williams said. "People say I've heard and you say I don't know, you feel like you are lying, lead me out of this. She hasn't played in a year, I haven't played any year. It's going to be great to see her back in action. She's quite formidable."

When asked about her plans for a comeback, Venus Williams stated that she has work to do and the 41-year-old stated that she has a new love for tennis due to her prolonged break from the game.

"I'm still in the incubator," Venus said. "It's (the break) made me appreciate it much more, I have a new love for the game, it's so much fun and I cannot wait to see her and support her."

Venus Williams says it's nerve-wracking to watch Serena Williams

During their conversation, Venus was asked by Andrews what it felt like to watch her sister play. The former World No. 1 said that it was nerve-wracking and mentioned that there will be times when she will want to sleep through her finals.

"Nerve-racking. There will be times when I want to sleep through her final so I can just wake up because I'm nervous," Venus said. "I will wake up anyway and I'm checking the scores, freaking out, all kinds of things. I don't know why I can't get used to it because my hopes and dreams are with her, too, you know?"

Before Wimbledon, Serena Williams will compete at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The American will play in the doubles event and partner with Ons Jabeur, who is currently playing at the bett1 Open in Berlin.

