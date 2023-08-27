"I've been kicked out" - Serena Williams jokes around with daughter Olympia while converting her former playroom into nursery for 2nd child

Serena Williams took to her social media earlier on Saturday (26 August) to upload a hilarious vlog, where her plans to build a luxurious nursery for her second daughter Adira gave her older daughter Olympia the willies.

The 23-time Major winner and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the birth of their daughter Adira River Ohanian on social media earlier this week. Both parents were extremely elated to welcome the new baby into their lives.

Serena Williams seems to be thoroughly prepared to take care of Adira, going by the YouTube vlog in which she showed off the baby's new room that she had planned months ago. In the video, the 41-year-old can be seen moving things around to renovate her first daughter Olympia's old playroom into the nursery.

Her makeover plans, however, were met with apparent unease from her five-year-old daughter, who was still possessive over her old room in what was a hilarious bit.

"It actually used to be Olympia's room and it had like blue carpet and it was like a playroom for her. Am I not supposed to be in your room? I've been kicked out a bit," Williams said at the moment her daughter entered the room.

"So lots of work to be done in here but it's going to come together. It's going to look amazing."

During the vlog, Olympia also entered her old room to disrupt Serena Williams' renovation planning. The 23-time Major winner was mildly amused by her daughter's shenanigans as she said:

"Hi ma'am, how may I help you? Ma'am excuse me? Where your mama at, your mama need to come get you. Oh she lucky, she lucky we filming. She's so funny."

Serena Williams leads a happy life with family nowadays away from tennis

Serena Williams played her final career match at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams has been leading an interesting life outside of the tennis world. At the time of her retirement, the American legend had admitted that she was looking forward to "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that were important to her".

Since then, the 41-year-old seems to have taken with new hobbies like vlogging. She also manages her independent clothing line "S by Serena". While she has not been spotted recently at tennis tournaments in any capacity, she may hit the courts soon as she was challenged to a match by comedian Kevin Hart earlier this month.

The 23-time Major winner retired from competitive tennis last year at the US Open after her campaign ended at the hands of Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in a close three-setter in the third round.

