"I've never done a foot fault in my life" - Denis Shapovalov furious, demands to see replay after controversial call in Jannik Sinner clash at US Open

A controversy arose during Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov's third-round clash at the 2025 US Open, leaving everyone puzzled, including Shapovalov himself. The Canadian couldn’t hold back his frustration and vented about it immediately afterwards.

Both Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov have been in fine form at the 2025 US Open, with Sinner overcoming Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin, while Shapovalov got past Marton Fucsovics and Valentin Royer to set up their third-round clash. Their encounter is currently underway at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Canadian shocked the crowd by snatching the opening set 7-5 from the defending champion. However, the finish was far from smooth, as the set closed amid a wave of controversy.

While serving for the set, Denis Shapovalov was hit with a foot fault call that left him baffled. He immediately approached the umpire, claiming the call was made intentionally and demanding to see a replay, but the umpire stood firm, insisting the call was correct.

"I haven never done a foot fault in my life. I come here and I get a foot fault. I want to see the replay," Shapovalov told the umpire in frustration.

"Denis, it was the right foot," the umpire replied.

"Of course it was," the 26-year-old hit back.

A foot fault in tennis is when the server’s foot touches or crosses the baseline, or is placed outside the allowed area, before hitting the ball. It’s basically like committing a foul in serving, and the serve doesn’t count.

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More