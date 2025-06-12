"I've never said a single bad word about Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer" - Novak Djokovic gets honest about his relationship with the duo

Novak Djokovic has opened up on how he has maintained a healthy relationship with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, irrespective of their on-court rivalry. The Serb, who is no longer competing with this duo and is almost in the final stages of his pro career, made an honest confession about his dynamics with the tennis legends.

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion, however, still managed to have deep runs at both the Grand Slams this year, before crashing out at the semifinal stages. He also achieved the historic feat of winning 100 ATP titles with his triumph at the Geneva Open this year.

Reminiscing about his tussle to fit in as one of the 'Big Three' during his prime, he sat for a candid interview with Slaven Bilic titled 'Failures of the Champions.' He made it known that their rivalry never impacted the relationship they shared off the court, and he hasn't nor will he ever speak ill of them due to the immense respect he holds in his heart for them.

"I've always respected both him and Federer; I've never said a single bad word about them and never will. I looked up to them and still do," he said.

However, he further mentioned that he shares a deeper bond with Nadal.

"But I've always gotten along better with Nadal," Djokovic added.

He also spoke up on feeling alienated in the 'Big Three' race.

Novak Djokovic on fitting in as one of the 'Big Three'

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Roland-Garros - Image Source: Getty

In the same interview, Djokovic explained how he would feel a little separated from Nadal and Federer, the other two of the 'Big Three', in terms of being liked by fans. He felt that changing his attitude would make him more likable to the supporters, which wasn't usually the case.

"I acted and still felt like an unwanted child. I asked myself why that was. It hurt me. Then I thought the fans would accept me if I acted differently. But that wasn't the case either," he stated.

He also added how he felt he wasn't "supposed to be there" and how his climbing to the top of the rankings and gradually becoming the No. 1 in the world was out of the box and really bothered Nadal and Federer admirers.

"I was never as loved as Federer and Nadal because I wasn't supposed to be there. I was the little guy, the third guy who came along and said, 'I'm going to be number one.' Many people didn't like that," he opined.

The Serb will continue his hot pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

