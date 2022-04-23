"I've never seen anyone go to the bathroom in the middle of a break" - Carlos Alcaraz after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Barcelona

Following his Barcelona quarterfinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz has questioned his opponent's timing of bathroom breaks.

Tsitsipas, who successfully defended his Monte-Carlo title last week, fell to the Spanish teenager in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 2-6. However, the Greek made news for a few ill-advised bathroom breaks after he went 3-0 down in the decider. Tsitsipas received two separate point penalties and was also called out for a time violation.

Alcaraz, who broke into the top ten following Tsitsipas' win, spoke about the Greek's bathroom breaks, or rather their timing:

"Sincerely I dont know. I've never seen anyone go to the bathroom in the middle of a break. I don't know the exact rule, but I do know that it was a warning, although I don't know that it was a colon. But that, I had never seen."

Alcaraz added that Tsitsipas tried to disrupt his rhythm by taking bathroom breaks in the third set, saying:

"Honestly, yes, I think it was. The bathroom was far away, and he wanted to do the same, stop the rhythm with which he had been leading in the third set and he didn't succeed, that's the good thing."

The 19-year-old will now take on Alex de Minaur for a place in the final as he seeks a first title at the Condo de Godo.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a breakout 2022 campaign

Carlos Alcaraz has had a 2022 campaign to remember. After a third-round performance at the Australian Open, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in the fifth set tiebreak, the 18-year-old won the title in Rio de Janeiro, the second of his career.

The Spaniard followed that by making an inspired run to the Indian Wells semis, where he fell to compatriot Rafael Nadal in a grueling three-setter. There were better things in store for Alcaraz at his next stop in Miami.

Alcaraz dropped only one set in six matches as he became the third youngest winner of a Masters 1000 title. He beat Tsitsipas in the round-of-16 before getting the better of Norwegian Casper Ruud in the title match.

The Spaniard was beaten in his Monte-Carlo opener by Sebastian Korda in three sets. However, he has bounced back with three straight wins to reach the last four in Barcelona.

