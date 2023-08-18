"I've reached a certain point where I don't feel pressured to prove a point to myself or everyone" - Jessica Pegula

Embracing her position as America's No. 1 on the WTA rankings, Jessica Pegula is savoring her role on the tennis stage. She recently emphasized that she has arrived at a juncture in her career where the need to prove herself no longer weighs heavily on her, both personally and in the eyes of others.

The 29-year-old mentioned in a WTA Insider podcast "Champions Corner" that her 2022 US Open experience initially imposed pressure as the top-ranked American. However, a couple of WTA 1000 tournament wins have significantly bolstered her self-assurance. She stated that she no longer feels compelled to prove herself and instead directs her focus towards her inherent abilities.

"The US open was my first experience being a top-ranked American, all that stuff but yeah I would just say now, I feel a little bit more comfortable in that role. I have been winning for the past year now so I am doing pretty well, so I think you just get over it a little bit and you become more comfortable," Jessica Pegula said.

She added that reaching the summit in your career changes your perspective and that you become less concerned about it fading away. Having been in the top 10 for the past year and a half, Pegula now feels unburdened.

"I think you also hit that peak so you don't really care as much, you be like, 'Okay I already did it, if it goes away, it's like okay. I accomplished that and I can get back there,' and that's how I feel as I have been in the top 10 in the last year or year and half, I am not tied to it so I don't feel a lot of pressure," Pegula said.

When questioned about how she copes with the pressure, she responded that she doesn't have a specific formula; she simply goes through the experience, gains expertise, and eventually, it doesn't seem as daunting. She expressed a strong belief in her capability to manage situations with a relaxed and confident demeanor.

"I don't know, you just do it, you get experienced and then it's not that big of a deal. I feel like I am pretty confident in my abilities to handle stuff in a very nonchalant way," she added.

Jessica Pegula continued that she perceives herself as possibly a distinct World No. 4. The 2023 Canadian Open winner claimed that she doesn't feel the pressure to prove a point to herself or others. She clarified that while aiming for No. 1 or No. 2 is not off the table, her confidence in her achievements prevents her from succumbing to unnecessary pressure.

"I feel like maybe a different No. 4 . I feel I've reached a certain point, some girls might feel different, where I don't feel pressured to prove a point to myself or everyone, I am like, 'Okay, you already did it,' and that doesn't mean I wouldn't want to be No. 1 or No. 2 but at the same time, I am confident that I have done very well and I am not just gonna sit there being pressured." she said.

Jessica Pegula discusses playing of Rednex's "Cotton Eye Joe" during her SF against Iga Swiatek at Canadian Open 2023

Jessica Pegula Citi Open - Day 8

Ranked No. 3 on the WTA rankings, Jessica Pegula competed against the top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the 2023 Canadian Open semifinals. The match encountered an unexpected interruption during the second-set tiebreak when the song "Cotton Eye Joe" by Rednex played, impacting a pivotal moment in the game.

Pegula persevered and emerged victorious in her match against Swiatek and ultimately secured the tournament title, triumphing over Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

During the post-match press conference, the Canadian Open singles champion noted that she lost consecutive points after 'Cotton Eye Joe' played, but she expressed relief in overcoming that challenge. She found the situation amusing, particularly considering it nearly led to her defeat.

"I've come to learn that I lost a lot of points consecutively after 'Cotton Eye Joe' came on, I'm glad I got over the 'Cotton Eye Joe' jinx, or whatever you want to call it, and was able to overcome that. Today, it was just funny after I won, because it was almost my downfall yesterday,But not anymore!" Jessica Pegula said