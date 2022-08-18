"I've realized that people are going to talk regardless & the things I do are more amplified because of my situation. I've just learned to zone in entirely"- Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu eased past former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, a day after seeing off Serena Williams in straight sets in the opening round.

The 19-year-old took all but 63 minutes to wrap up the match and heads into the Round of 16 having lost just six games in what is her maiden campaign in Cincinnati. Though she entered the US Open swing on the back of an underwhelming season, she has been making impressive strides lately ahead of her title defence in New York.

During her on-court interview on Wednesday, Raducanu was asked whether she was driven by the desire to silence her critics. The Brit pointed out that while her constant presence in the spotlight makes her an easy target for a variety of opinions, she has learned to detach herself from any negative discourse.

"I've realized in the last year that people are going to talk regardless of what you do, and the things that I do are maybe more amplified because of my situation," the Brit said. "I've just learned to zone in entirely, like today and yesterday I didn't show any emotion and I had one level. I think that helped."

While talking about her latest victory, the World No. 13 said she was impressed with the clinical performance against a celebrated WTA tour veteran in Azarenka.

"I'm just pleased how I dug in, and serving it out the last game was difficult as well," she said. "It was another great honor to play Vika [Victoria Azarenka]. She has won so many championships, Slams so it really was a great opportunity for me to be out here."

The Brit went on to thank the crowd for their extremely vocal support throughout the match.

"It was amazing to play in front of you all again, it was such a pleasure," Raducanu said. "I loved the support. I loved how involved people were getting into the matches and I think that's the best think about sport, there's a great atmosphere. As athletes we love it."

"I was going to have a bad year regardless, so for it to happen after winning the US Open, I think that's ok" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the National Bank Open last week

Emma Raducanu also spoke to Prime Video after her match, where she reflected on her tumultuous journey on the court since her historic triumph at the 2021 US Open.

The teenager, who is playing a full season for the first time in her career, emphasized that the lows are a part of her journey towards becoming a more consistent player.

"I'm like, 'You're going to have a bad year regardless', so for mine to happen after winning the US Open from qualifying, I think that's ok," Emma Raducanu remarked.

"It's all a part of the journey and I'm learning from it. I realised that I've been high and I've been really low, I think that staying one level like I was yesterday and today really helps," she added.

The teenager will face home favorite Jessica Pegula in the next round on Thursday.

