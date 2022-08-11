"I've said it before and will say it again: Jannik Sinner is the player that the ATP media wants you to believe Alcaraz is" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's shock 2R loss at Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz suffered his worst loss of the 2022 season yet, losing to American Tommy Paul in his opener at the Canadian Open. Seeded second in the tournament, the World No. 4 looked set to seal the match easily with a 4-1 lead in the second set at one point but eventually fell 7-6(4), 6(7)-7, 3-6 in dramatic fashion.

It marked only the second defeat Alcaraz has endured all season after taking the opening set, the first one coming against Jannik Sinner in the final of the Croatia Open. With the loss, the hype surrounding the teenage sensation also seemed to hit a low point as tennis fans piled on the teenager for his shock exit.

One fan was of the opinion that contrary to what the tennis establishment wanted people to believe, it was Sinner who was the future of the sport and not Alcaraz, posting:

"I've said it before and will say it again. Jannik Sinner is the player that the ATP media wants you to believe Alcaraz is."

Thankfully, Sinner won his opener at the tournament, in a contrasting fashion to Alcaraz. The Italian lost the first set against qualifier Adrian Mannarino but clawed his way back into the contest to seal the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Another fan, on the other hand, did not think the teenager's loss was cause to worry, remarking that it was normal for even the best players to go through rough patches at some point in the season. Despite the defeat, they were pretty adamant that the World No. 4 should remain one of the favorites for the upcoming US Open, stating:

"This Carlos Alcaraz's normalization is pretty 'normal' at this point of the season. After dominating until Madrid, he is going through a tougher period, but a little reminder: he's the projected year-end world no. 2. Still one of the favourites to win the US Open."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Until Madrid Title: 28-3 (8-2 vs Top 10 and 4 Titles)



Since Then: 14-5 (0-2 vs Top 10, 2 Finals lost, 2 losses in a row for the 1st time (Both from 1 set up and the latter with a Set and a Break up + MP))



Pavvy G @pavyg BIG shock in Montreal Masters as No 4 in the world Carlos Alcaraz (many who are tipping to be the greatest ever) has just lost in R1 to Tommy Paul.



The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Brilliant win and performance from Tommy Paul. 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 over Carlos Alcaraz.



Stinging loss for Alcaraz, who had match point in the 2nd set tie-break.



Chelseaaaa @ChelseaRulezzz twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Tommy Paul comes back from 1-4 in the 2nd set, saves a match point and gets one of the biggest wins of his career -- 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in 3h20 over #4 Carlos Alcaraz -- to reach the last 16 in Montreal.



Carlos Alcaraz will turn his attention to Cincinnati Open up next

Carlos Alcaraz has the Cincinnati Open to prepare for next

Following his exit from the 2022 Canadian Open, Carlos Alcaraz will next shift his focus to the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Spaniard made his debut at the ATP1000 tournament last year, coming through the qualification rounds and losing in the first round of the main draw to Lorenzo Sonego.

This year, however, the World No. 4 will be the third seed, with World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 3 Rafael Nadal seeded ahead of him. The Cincinnati Open will most likely be the last stop in the teenager's preparation for the US Open, a tournament where he reached the quarterfinals last year.

