Caroline Wozniacki's brother Patrik is extremely confident ahead of the Dane's 2024 season, having seen her train recently in Miami.

Speaking to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet in a recent interview, Patrik Wozniacki revealed that the former World No. 1 looks "really good" and that she has not had any injury troubles since the US Open, where she made her last appearance.

The mother-of-two made a comeback to tennis last year after three years, and took part during the North American hardcourt swing. She outdid expectations there, reaching the fourth round in just her third tournament before losing to eventual champ Coco Gauff.

Now, as she prepares for the full 2024 season at hand, Wozniacki's brother disclosed that he has seen her clean out former World No. 32 Ajla Tomljanovic in practice matches, a display that has left him brimming with confidence.

"It looks really good. Training is going well. She has been relatively injury free since the US Open. So everything points to the fact that it can be really good. I have seen her play a few times against Alja Tomljanovic, who has won a slightly smaller tournament recently. She cleaned her completely. Those players who are around the top 40-50 - she beats them. And she also beats most top 30 players. So I am very hopeful," he said.

Caroline Wozniacki to make Australian Open appearance after four years

2023 US Open - Day 7

It was the 2020 Australian Open where Caroline Wozniacki bid farewell to fans, playing one final time at the first and only Slam she has won so far before announcing her retirement. Four years later, the Dane will return to the Melbourne Major once again next year, thanks to a wildcard from the organizers.

Wozniacki was elated at the opportunity, adding that it has always been a special event for her. At the same time, the 33-year-old emphasized that she still has more to contribute to tennis, stating with confidence that she feels she is young enough to give the sport another go.

"It's really amazing that I have another chance to compete in Australia. When I retired in 2020, I really thought that would be my last tournament, my last match. There was a reason why I decided to retire in Australia: because it is very special for me."

"I feel like I have a lot of support there and it was where I won my first Grand Slam. But three years later, I realized that I still have something to contribute to the sport, my passion is still there and I feel like I'm still young enough to give [tennis] one last chance," Caroline Wozniacki said.