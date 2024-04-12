Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys recently threw shade at Sloane Stephens for having the 'worst' snack during matches.

Pegula and Keys will be teaming up with Taylor Townsend, Emma Navarro, and Caroline Dolehide to represent Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, which will begin on April 12.

Team USA, who are seeded fourth, will be hosting Team Belgium at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. They were eliminated in the group stages of last year's edition of the Billie Jean King Cup, finishing second in their group behind Czech Republic.

USTA's (United States Tennis Association) Instagram recently shared a segment in which they asked each player from their team, 'What's the worst snack to eat during a match?'

The video started with Keys, who immediately mentioned sushi and attached Sloane Stephens' name to it.

"Sushi @sloanestephens," Keys said.

Jessica Pegula also chimed in as she also thought sushi was the worst snack to have. She said how Stephens would eat sushi no matter how hot it was and watching the 2017 US Open champion eat it made her cringe. The World No. 5 also said there was no chance she would ever have it.

"Probably sushi. And I’ve seen Sloane eat sushi, and I just like cringe every time. It doesn’t matter how hot it is, I’ve seen her eat sushi, and I’m like, absolutely no chance."

Meanwhile, Townsend called bananas the worst snack mentioning how Dolehide has them. Caroline Dolehide felt anything chocolaty like a Snickers bar was her ick. Lastly, Navarro said how a chili cheese dog was the first snack.

Jessica Pegula will take on Sofia Costoulas and Emma Navarro will take on Hanne Vanderwinkel in singles on April 12. Whereas on Day 2, Pegula will play Vanderwinkel and Navarro will play Costoulas.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys will team up alongside Taylor Townsend to take on the team of Marie Benoit and Kimberly Zimmermann.

Jessica Pegula will make her second appearance at the Billie Jean King Cup

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula will make her second appearance for Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup this year. The American made her debut at the tournament last year and kicked off her campaign in phenomenal style.

Pegula won both her opening matches and defeated Sinja Kraus and Julia Grabher in straight sets to lead Team USA to a win over Team Austria in the qualifying round. However, she wasn't present in the finals as the Americans were eliminated in the group stage.

