"I've taken a few things from Rafael Nadal, but I try to work with my assets and be unique" - Ben Shelton

Rising American tennis star Ben Shelton has said that he has learned a few things from Rafael Nadal but hasn't looked to copy his fellow left-hander.

Shelton, 21, is coming off a banner season in 2023, making a surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinals to break into the top 50. Following a few underwhelming outings, the American caught fire at the US Open, making a maiden Grand Slam semifinal, before going down to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Shelton continued his strong form in the Asian swing, following up a run to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinal with his first singles title at the ATP 500 Tokyo Open, ending the year at No. 17. Ranked outside the top 500 over 18 months ago, the American is ready to continue his giant strides in 2024 and beyond.

Explaining about his learnings from Nadal's game, the hard-hitting Shelton said that he's looking to fine-tune his strengths while imbibing some aspects of the Spaniard's game:

"I try to be unique with my playing style and do things other players aren’t," said Shelton, as per On-running.com. "I've taken a few things from Nadal because he's left-handed, but I try to work with my assets and be unique.”

Regarding his rituals and warm-up routine, the American added:

“I’m not a superstitious ritual guy. My warm-ups vary. I eat different things. I do like to listen to aggressive hip-hop to hype myself up before I go on court, but it just comes down to hard work."

Shelton opens his 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International in Australia.

"He’s ready to go to Australia and give it a go" - Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal missed almost the entirety of the 2023 season after injuring his hip at the Australian Open.

After almost an entire year on the sidelines, the legendary Spaniard is all set to hit the courts Down Under in what's likely to be his final year on Tour. Explaining his ward's long road to recovery, Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya said, via ATPTour.com:

"The start was very tough, of course. There were times when it looked difficult because he wasn’t getting better. We always had peace of mind because of the constant contact with the doctor, with tests, to reassure ourselves that the rate of progress was completely normal.

"We gradually increased the load and the intensity, always with a very careful plan that we followed. Sometimes we would have to take a step back, rest a little, slow down. ... Little by little, we were able to progress, the issues were gradually solved, and, now, he’s practically ready to go to Australia and give it a go."

The 37-year-old is set to return to competitive action in Brisbane before he moves to the Australian Open.

