"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka, the topic just interested me"- Angelique Kerber on playing tennis after becoming a mother

German tennis star Angelique Kerber recently discussed the notion of continuing to play tennis while being a mother.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner, withdrew from the US Open after announcing her pregnancy earlier in August. The German informed her followers of the news via social media. Kerber and her partner Franco Bianco, a fitness entrepreneur, will welcome their first child by spring next year.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't fair competition. For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you," she tweeted.

In light of this, the 34-year-old stated recently in an interview with Sport Bild that she hopes to return to the court by the end of the year in 2023, most likely around the time of the US Open.

"I think I'll be back at the end of the year. So rather New York than Wimbledon, but if it's already in Wimbledon, then gladly there," Angelique Kerber said.

In response to a question about playing tennis as a mother, the 2018 Wimbledon champion said she had discussed the subject with fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters, who won the US Open twice as a mother, and Victoria Azarenka, and that the topic "interested" her even when she wasn't pregnant.

"I've talked about this before with Kim, who won the US Open twice as a mum, and also with Victoria Azarenka. The topic just interested me, even though I wasn't pregnant," she said.

Angelique Kerber's autobiography to be published in November

Angelique Kerber discussed her pregnancy hiatus and her plans for the future in an interview with the Porsche newsroom. The German mentioned that one project she had planned was the release of her autobiography in November.

"There are various projects that are important for me. One is my autobiography that is set to be published in November. I’ve invested a lot of time in it and have thought a lot about what I want to let the people in on, which messages I want to give young players starting out in the game," Kerber said.

"It was a very intensive and very emotional preoccupying myself with my life and my career. I hope I can give many people some pleasure with it," she added.

