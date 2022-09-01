"I've had a target on my back since 1999; I'm enjoying it now, it's been a long time since I've been able to do that" - Serena Williams after 2022 US Open 2R win

Serena Williams exuded confidence following her 2022 US Open second-round defeat of Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The American veteran showed glimpses of her vintage self in the 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 victory against the World No. 2.

Speaking in her on-court interview after the win, Williams spoke about enjoying each match before she retires from the sport. She stated that she was still a very good player despite being unseeded and ranked No. 413.

"Well, I'm a pretty good player. There's still a little left in me, we'll see. You know, this is what I do best. I love a challenge and I love rising to the challenge. And yeah, I haven't played many matches but I I've been practicing really well. My last few matches...it just wasn't coming together. I'm like, this isn’t me! You know, the last couple of matches here in New York, it's really come together," Serena Williams said.

When asked if she has surprised herself with her performances in New York, Williams laughed it off before explaining that she's finally playing without pressure.

"No [I'm not surprised], I know. I am just Serena, you know. Honestly, after I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I got to give my best effort because this could be it.' I just wanted to just keep trying and see what I could do and just do my best and I was just really excited, to be honest," Serena Williams explained.

"Yeah, I'm super competitive. Honestly, I'm just looking at it as a bonus. I don't have anything to prove. I don't have anything to win. Absolutely nothing to lose. And honestly, I never get to play like this since 1998 really. Literally, I've had an X [target] on my back since 1999, so it's kind of fun and I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it. And it's been a long time since I've been able to do that," she added.

Serena Williams returns to doubles action with Venus Williams at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at the 2022 US Open.

With her win over Anett Kontaveit, Serena Williams set up a third-round clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Evgeniya Rodina 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 in her US Open second-round match.

However, before she takes to the court to face Tomljanovic, she will be in action on Thursday in women's doubles alongside Venus Williams. The Williams sisters were given a wildcard to compete in doubles for the first time since the 2018 French Open.

