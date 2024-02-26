"I've been working with Daniil Medvedev since December, but we haven’t said anything; In Australia, I sent all the tactics" - Gilles Simon 

Gilles Simon joined Daniil Medvedev’s team as a technical advisor and will accompany him to tournaments in the absence of Gilles Cervara, who has spoken about wanting to reduce his travels this year.

But if Simon’s words are anything to go, his association with Medvedev goes all the way back to the end of last year.

Speaking to Tennis Majors in a recent interview, Simon revealed that he joined the Russian’s team in December 2023 and has been offering technical assistance ever since.

The Frenchman said he provided Medvedev with advice in Australia. He revealed that he would send real-time advice to Cervara, who forwarded it to Medvedev.

“I’ve already been working with him since December, but we haven’t said anything. In Australia, I sent all the tactics," Gilles Simon said.

"During Daniil Medvedev’s matches, I would send instructions to Gilles Cervara, who would pass them on, or not, in real time to Daniil! That’s really where I can help him," he added.

Notably, Medvedev had made the summit clash of the season’s opening Grand Slam event. He had wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz before coming up short in the final against Jannik Sinner.

Looking ahead, Simon revealed that he had asked Medvedev to provide a list of 16 players that he did not like facing and provided him with a tactic to play against each of them.

“For example, he gave me a list of 16 players he doesn’t like to play against, and I prepared 16 tactics!” Gilles Simon said.

"Daniil Medvedev is extremely strong tactically" - Gilles Simon

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gilles Simon also heaped praises on Daniil Medvedev in the same interview, saying the Russian is “extremely strong” on a technical front.

The Frenchman said while Medvedev may get slightly impatient at times, he is very receptive to feedback.

“Daniil Medvedev is extremely strong tactically, feels very precisely what needs to be done, but it happens to him, like everyone else, to make mistakes. Because of emotions, because he’s impatient… So I try to explain it to him, and I think he likes it,” Gilles Simon said.

Simon is set to accompany Medvedev to tournaments on occasions when coach Cervara is unavailable. The 39-year-old has already confirmed that he will be in the Russian’s players box at the tournaments in Paris Bercy, Madrid, and Dubai - the last of which commences shortly.