"I am there virtually"- Rafael Nadal features in Infosys' virtual reality commercial in Times Square, New York during US Open 2023

Rafael Nadal recently featured in a virtual reality commercial for Infosys in Times Square during the US Open 2023.

The Spaniard will not be taking part in this season's edition at the New York Major as he is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

Nadal recently became Infosys' Global Ambassador and featured in a virtual reality-related commercial at Times Square, New York. In the video, the King of Clay emerged from an enclosure and was seen playing a few shots before giving a celebratory roar and the enclosure closed.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion shared the video on Instagram, saying that while he was absent from the US Open, he was virtually present.

"Hi all. Missing the @usopen and #newyork and all of you (big apple, big time). At least I am there virtually at #timessquare with @infosys," Nadal wrote.

On joining Infosys as their Global Ambassador, the 37-year-old said that he was very excited to announce his partnership with the tech giant. He also hailed the organization in helping transform tennis and make it easy for every player on tour.

"I am very, very excited to announce this partnership with Infosys. Over the years, I have experienced how Infosys helped the players to use technology on tour," Rafael Nadal said in a video on his social media handle.

"I think Infosys helped to transform our sport and make it super easy for every player on the tour now, creating easy access to all the data and analytics," he added.

Nadal also praised the company for their new technology using virtual reality to engage new fans.

"At the same time, I know Infosys is creating a new technology via virtual reality to engage new fans and is something that can be super important for our sport," he added.

Rafael Nadal won four US Open titles throughout his career

Rafael Nadal with the US Open trophy in 2013

Rafael Nadal has won the US Open four times throughout his career. His first triumph came in 2010 when he beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the final. His second title at the New York also came after defeating the Serb in a four-set title clash in 2013, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Nadal's third US Open crown came in 2017 when he beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. His last triumph at the New York Major to date came in 2019, winning a thrilling final 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

The Spaniard's most recent appearance at the US Open came in 2022 when he was seeded second. He made it to the fourth round before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to eventual semifinalist Frances Tiafoe.

