"I volunteered at a women's domestic violence shelter & at a SickKids Hospital; Charity work brings me back to my main goal, which is to help others"- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu made an encouraging start to her campaign in Madrid with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over Alison Riske on Friday. The 2019 US Open champion is competing in just the second tournament since her return to action after a prolonged sabbatical that began last October.

In her post-match presser, Andreescu gave an exhaustive account of how she utilized her time during the five months of her hiatus. She revealed her work as a volunteer at a shelter for women domestic violence victims and at a children's hospital.

"I volunteered at a women's domestic violence shelter," Andreescu said. "I also volunteered at a SickKids Hospital. I did some videos for some patients that were struggling physically. Just to see the look on their faces makes my whole day. So I'm very grateful for that experience."

The 21-year-old explained that reaching out to others through charity and service is a major life goal for her. She described it as a significant driving force in her profession as a tennis player and expressed her desire to help uplift the lesser-priviliged through the impact of the sport.

"I did some charity work which kind of brings me back to my main goal, which is to help others," she continued. "I kind of want to just use my platform, which is tennis, to widen that variety. So being in that position really reminded me why I play the sport. Just being in that environment really, first of all, makes me appreciate my life. Tennis is just a platform that I love, now I love it again to basically help and contribute to a better world in a way."

Andreescu, whose ranking is currently well outside the world's top 100, went on to list the number of activities she indulged in during her time off the court. She disclosed trying her hand at martial arts, dancing lessons and producing music, a hobby she first developed a liking for in 2020.

"I did other things outside of tennis," the 21-year-old said. "I picked up martial arts. I took dance lessons. I played a lot of basketball. I started making some music as well again, because I started that during the quarantine back in 2020. But I kind of picked it up again."

"Now I view tennis as just another opportunity to get better as a person"- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu in action at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

During the presser, Bianca Andreescu shed light on the modified perspective with which she now views tennis. She revealed that she learned to focus beyond on-court results and use the sport as a means of becoming a better person.

The Canadian acknowledged her passion for tennis and emphasized the importance of enjoying herself when she steps on the court.

"I'm not identifying myself with the sport anymore," the 21-year-old remarked, "because I felt like last year, if I lost, I hated myself. If I won, it was the best thing ever. I was in the right place, but now I'm viewing tennis as just another opportunity to get better as a person and it's something I'm passionate about. So I want to enjoy myself out there."

Bianca Andreescu will take on sixth seed Danielle Collins in Madrid in the second round on Sunday.

