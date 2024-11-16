"I don't wanna have to beat them" - Eugenie Bouchard cheekily reacts to Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi praising her 'courage' ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard will be making her Pickleball Slam debut in February 2025, partnering with former tennis star Andy Roddick. The duo will take on Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi for the million-dollar prize, but the Canadian doesn't want to beat the couple after they heaped praise on her pickleball skills in a recent interview.

Bouchard, who was the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, will head into this exhibition match as the only professional pickleball player, having made her PPA Tour debut in January this year. While the 30-year-old has continued her career in tennis, she’s also shown immense promise in the growing sport of pickleball.

In a recent interaction with Pickleball Slam's official account, both Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi praised Eugenie Bouchard, complimenting her pickleball skills and courage.

“Genie’s been really playing well this year, taking it professional. I think the jump from tennis into pickleball is not an easy transition, and doubles and mixed is so different from tennis, so it's a little harder. We're hoping she doesn't have too much of an edge there,” Graff said.

“To Stef’s point, I totally respect Genie for being one of the first ones to bridge that gap from tennis to pickle. The strength it takes, the courage it takes, to put yourself in a competitive environment, put yourself on the line in something that's not terribly familiar to you, just shows her competitive (nature),” Agassi added.

Reacting to their praise, Bouchard reposted the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

“They’re so nice. I don't want to have to beat them in February.”

Via Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram

How to watch Eugenie Bouchard’s Pickleball Slam debut

How to watch Bouchard in action at Pickleball Slam 3 (Image Source: Getty)

On February 16, 2025, Eugenie Bouchard will pair up with Andy Roddick for her Pickleball Slam debut. The two will be gunning for the million-dollar cash prize but will have to outdo defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf to make it to the top.

Agassi and Graf put on an impressive performance last year at the competition, beating fellow tennis stars John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. Agassi was crowned champion in 2022 as well when he partnered with Roddick to beat McEnroe and Michael Chang.

This time around, the competition is set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Fans excited to watch the clash can tune in to ESPN for a live stream.

