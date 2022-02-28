I want to ask for peace in the world, every kid shouldn't stop dreaming: Daniil Medvedev delivers powerful message amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis

Daniil Medvedev recently took to Instagram to send across a heartfelt message. The Russian encouraged his fans to stay strong and keep their dreams alive no matter what, while also calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In the aftermath of last month's Australian Open final, Medvedev expressed his disappointment with the crowd. He claimed that "the kid had stopped dreaming," implying that he found very little motivation to keep moving forward in his career.

Medvedev, however, will likely be more motivated than ever to compete at his highest level thanks to his newly-minted World No. 1 status. Considering how his dream still remains intact, the Russian saw fit to urge his fans not to give up on their dreams of a healthy and prosperous life.

He spoke out against the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on his social media earlier on Sunday, asserting how everyone in the world deserves to feel "great emotions" and not fear.

"Do you all remember what I have said after the Australian Open final? This story was just about me, my childhood dreams. And today I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world," Medvedev wrote on Instagram. "They all have dreams, their life is just starting, so many nice experiences to come: first friends, first great emotions. Everything they feel and see is for the first time in their lives."

He went on to call for peace, before insisting that emotions like love, safety, and justice need to be preserved in these difficult times. Towards the end of his powerful monolog, he went as far as to claim that "every kid shouldn't stop dreaming."

"That's why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries. Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything: in people, in love, in safety and justice, in their chances in life. Let's be together and show them that it's true, cause every kid shouldn't stop dreaming. #kiddontstopdreaming," he added.

Daniil Medvedev is scheduled to play at the Indian Wells Masters next

The Russian at the 2022 Australian Open

The World No. 1 is next scheduled to play at the Indian Wells Masters in March. It should be noted, however, that he hasn't gone beyond the round of 16 in his four previous appearances at the tournament.

The Russian will be joined in the Californian desert by fellow top-10 players Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime. World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will miss the hardcourt event due to vaccine mandates in the United States.

