"I didn't want to bite the trophy, but the photographers told me to bite it (like Nadal)" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning Madrid title

Newly crowned Madrid Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he didn't want to 'bite' the trophy like his idol Rafael Nadal but acceded to photographers' request.

Alcaraz won a tour-leading fourth title of the year at the Caja Magica on Sunday. He became the youngest player to win the tournament and the youngest since Nadal (2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles. Two weeks ago, he became the youngest top-10 player in the world since Nadal in 2005.

In an interview with Marca, the World No. 6 explained why he bit the Madrid Open trophy:

"I didn't want to bite the trophy, but the photographers told me to bite it (like Nadal). It was a thing of the photographers and I, although I didn't want to, listened to them."

Considering Alcaraz's imperious exploits in the last few weeks, especially his magical run in Madrid, Zverev called the teenager the best player in the world. However, a humble Alcaraz said that he hasn't earned that yet, saying:

"No ... I don't think so. For me the best in the world is the one who is number one and is the one who deserves it. Now there is Djokovic, I am six, I have five left to be the best in the world."

How does Carlos Alcaraz's early exploits compare with Rafael Nadal's?

Carlos Alcaraz (right) beat Nadal in the Madrid quarterfinals on Friday.

In 2005, Nadal produced the best campaign by a teenager in ATP history. The legendary left-hander won 79 of his 89 matches and 11 of 12 finals. That included a Grand Slam and four Masters 1000 titles, breaking into the top-10 as an 18-year-old, where he has stayed since.

Alcaraz has made a good start to the season and has made remarkable strides already, but he has a lot of work to do to match his legendary compatriot's exploits. Exactly 17 years after Nadal entered the top-10 after winning Barcelona (2005), Alcaraz replicated the same by winning Barcelona (2022).

In his first tournament as a top-10 player, Alcaraz made a dream run to the Madrid title. During his magical week in the Spanish capital, he became the first player to beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same claycourt tournament.

Following two weeks of well-deserved rest, Alcaraz will next play at Roland Garros, hoping to breach the bastion of 13-time winner Rafael Nadal.

